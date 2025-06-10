$41.490.09
"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 7534 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

05:12 PM • 19444 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

04:42 PM • 24641 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

02:41 PM • 32512 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 45644 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 44008 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 41706 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
June 10, 11:54 AM • 39065 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 83419 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 169529 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

June 10, 09:20 AM • 128759 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 63779 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 24772 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 41204 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

04:21 PM • 32960 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

04:21 PM • 33089 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 246965 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 226341 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 239121 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 203952 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

05:29 PM • 12325 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 41317 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 24890 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 63886 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 81181 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

Kyiv • UNN

 7336 views

In business circles, the possible absorption of "Citrus" by the "YABLUKA" network is being discussed, which may indicate the dominance of "gray" business. Previously, YABLUKA had already absorbed iStudio and was noticed in schemes to evade VAT payment.

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

The Ukrainian tech market was shaken by the news of a possible takeover of one of the most famous gadget retailers "Citrus" by the "YABLUKA" tech network. This is reported by UNN's own sources in business circles. 

Details

Officially, the parties have not yet commented on this information. However, the news about the large-scale takeover of "Citrus" is being actively discussed behind the scenes of the market, causing considerable resonance. For the most part, market representatives are surprised that a player with the reputation of a "gray" importer has "grown" to a deal with one of the largest players in the market.

Shadow economy in Ukraine: the state loses up to 900 billion hryvnias annually – Hetmantsev05.06.25, 18:22 • 94863 views

The information that "YABLUKA" is buying "Citrus" has shaken the market. A company that has been operating in the "shadow" for years - without guarantees, without fiscal checks, through gray imports - now has enough money to absorb one of the largest players in the market. For the market, this is a signal that the "shadow" is defeating "legality"  

- comments one of the players in the electronics market.

Probably, it was the non-transparent methods that allowed "YABLUKA" to increase financial resources, which today allow them to encroach on market leaders. If the information about the deal is confirmed, it will be further proof that in Ukraine the "gray" business not only survives, but is actively expanding and dominating. 

"Gray" schemes: how the shadow electronics market destroys honest business09.06.25, 19:20 • 2804 views

Let's add

"Citrus" is not the first company to be acquired by "YABLUKA". iStudio has already become part of the large "gray" network. "YABLUKA" is a player that has repeatedly been mentioned in the context of "gray" imports, in particular - in schemes of illegal import of Apple equipment and VAT evasion. UNN has already written about this network's use of FOP splitting schemes, fake checks, VAT evasion, and trade in equipment with questionable warranty obligations.

Let us remind you

Buying equipment through dubious networks that work with unofficial suppliers, consumers expose themselves to the risk of problematic operation of their desired gadgets. Such devices often do not have proper certification, warranty service, and some settings or functions may be completely blocked. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy Technologies
Apple Inc.
Tesla
