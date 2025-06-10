"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

The Ukrainian tech market was shaken by the news of a possible takeover of one of the most famous gadget retailers "Citrus" by the "YABLUKA" tech network. This is reported by UNN's own sources in business circles.

Details

Officially, the parties have not yet commented on this information. However, the news about the large-scale takeover of "Citrus" is being actively discussed behind the scenes of the market, causing considerable resonance. For the most part, market representatives are surprised that a player with the reputation of a "gray" importer has "grown" to a deal with one of the largest players in the market.

The information that "YABLUKA" is buying "Citrus" has shaken the market. A company that has been operating in the "shadow" for years - without guarantees, without fiscal checks, through gray imports - now has enough money to absorb one of the largest players in the market. For the market, this is a signal that the "shadow" is defeating "legality" - comments one of the players in the electronics market.

Probably, it was the non-transparent methods that allowed "YABLUKA" to increase financial resources, which today allow them to encroach on market leaders. If the information about the deal is confirmed, it will be further proof that in Ukraine the "gray" business not only survives, but is actively expanding and dominating.

"Gray" schemes: how the shadow electronics market destroys honest business

Let's add

"Citrus" is not the first company to be acquired by "YABLUKA". iStudio has already become part of the large "gray" network. "YABLUKA" is a player that has repeatedly been mentioned in the context of "gray" imports, in particular - in schemes of illegal import of Apple equipment and VAT evasion. UNN has already written about this network's use of FOP splitting schemes, fake checks, VAT evasion, and trade in equipment with questionable warranty obligations.

Let us remind you

Buying equipment through dubious networks that work with unofficial suppliers, consumers expose themselves to the risk of problematic operation of their desired gadgets. Such devices often do not have proper certification, warranty service, and some settings or functions may be completely blocked.