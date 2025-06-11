Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a price ceiling of $45 per barrel of oil is better than $60, but real peace will come at $30 per barrel. He emphasized that this will change the course of thinking in Moscow.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the oil price of $45, as proposed by the EU in the next sanctions package, is better than $60, but true peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of oil. Zelenskyy said this during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, reports UNN.
Our job is to put Russia in a position where they will seek peace by non-military means. Defensive support for Ukraine is needed to protect our cities, villages, and force Russia to feel the price of the war at home. Air defense systems and drones are key. Another key tool is sanctions. The EU has announced the 18th sanctions package, and it could be stronger. Especially in targeting Russian oil tankers and its financial sector. As for the oil price ceiling, a ceiling of $45 per barrel is better than $60, that's true. But true peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of oil
He noted that the price of oil at $30 is the level that will really change the course of thinking in Moscow.
Let us remind
The 18th package of sanctions by the European Union against Russia will include, in particular, a ban on transactions for "Nord Stream — 1" and "Nord Stream — 2" and the addition of 77 more vessels to the list, which are part of the Russian shadow fleet.