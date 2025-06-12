Zelensky: Ukrainians are not firewood thrown into the fire
The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of partners' support, as it reduces the number of victims. He emphasized the difference in attitude towards citizens in Ukraine and Russia.
Ukraine's attitude towards its citizens is radically different from Russia's. This was stated in an interview with Bild said by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
He reiterated the importance of supporting Ukraine by Western partners, because "the more support there is, the fewer Ukrainians will die."
People are not firewood that we throw into the fire. We do not treat our people like the Russians do
He also called on US President Donald Trump to strengthen sanctions against Russia.
"I think that from a historical point of view, there can be nothing more important for him than restoring peace in the world. Trump must impose sanctions so that Putin immediately says: "Let's talk about ending the war." Otherwise, it won't work," the President of Ukraine said.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin does not want to end the war and is looking for various reasons to continue the attacks. According to him, "his goal is for us to cease to exist."
