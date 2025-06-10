Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed personal sanctions against 9 legal entities, including the Artek camp in the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as against 58 individuals involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children. This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 395/2025, reports UNN.

To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of June 10, 2025 "On the application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures - the decree reads.

According to the decree, sanctions were imposed on 9 legal entities, including:

Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution "International Children's Center "Artek" in the temporarily occupied Crimea;

All-Russian public-state movement of children and youth "Movement of the First";

Regional branch of the All-Russian public-state movement of children and youth "Movement of the First" of the Kherson region;

Autonomous non-profit organization "Center for Humanitarian and Cultural Initiatives "Rassvet";

Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education "Melitopol State University" in the temporarily occupied Melitopol;

All-Russian public-state educational organization "Russian Society "Knowledge";

Regional branch of the All-Russian public-state organization "Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia in the city of Sevastopol";

Autonomous non-profit organization of additional professional education "Marine Innovation Center of the regional branch of the All-Russian public-state organization "Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia in the city of Sevastopol";

All-Russian public organization of marines "Typhoon".

Sanctions were also imposed on 58 individuals, including:

Serhiy Gavrylchuk - Director of the State Budgetary Educational Institution of Additional Education of the Republic of Crimea "Regional Center for Training for Military Service and Military-Patriotic Education";

Iryna Ageeva - Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Kaluga Region;

Roman Alyokhin - Advisor to the Government of the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation on a voluntary basis;

Alevtyna Andreeva - Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Murmansk Region;

Fidail Bikbulatov - Acting Head of the Regional Headquarters of the All-Russian Children and Youth Movement "Yunarmia" of the Zaporizhzhia Region;

Lyudmila Bolotaeva - First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Moscow Region;

Olena Verbovska - Head of the Department for Family and Children Affairs of the Donetsk City Administration;

Nazariy Domanin - Chairman of the Council of the Regional Branch of the All-Russian Public-State Movement of Children and Youth "Movement of the First" of the Kherson Region;

Vadym Ilmiev - Minister of Health of the Kherson Region" from 2022 to 2025; under Russian investigation for very large sums of embezzlement;

Oleg Morgun - former mayor of Mariupol, who was appointed by the occupation authorities;

Serhiy Novikov - member of the Rosatom corporation.

The sanctions include the deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, blocking of assets, restriction of trade operations, etc.

