$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth
05:12 PM • 3464 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

04:42 PM • 11803 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

02:41 PM • 20590 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 34790 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 37530 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 37724 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 37661 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 82822 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 169267 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121973 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.4m/s
39%
754mm
Popular news

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

June 10, 08:07 AM • 69692 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 67033 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

June 10, 09:20 AM • 104929 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 47426 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 23495 views
Publications

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

04:21 PM • 16824 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 235266 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 215234 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 228416 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 203565 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

05:29 PM • 924 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 23653 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

12:39 PM • 17222 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 47563 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 67151 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10606 views

The President of Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 9 legal entities, including the "Artek" camp in Crimea, and 58 individuals involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children. The sanctions include asset blocking and trade restrictions.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed personal sanctions against 9 legal entities, including the Artek camp in the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as against 58 individuals involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children. This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 395/2025, reports UNN.

To enact the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of June 10, 2025 "On the application and amendment of personal special economic and other restrictive measures 

- the decree reads.

According to the decree, sanctions were imposed on 9 legal entities, including:

  • Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution "International Children's Center "Artek" in the temporarily occupied Crimea;
    • All-Russian public-state movement of children and youth "Movement of the First";
      • Regional branch of the All-Russian public-state movement of children and youth "Movement of the First" of the Kherson region;
        • Autonomous non-profit organization "Center for Humanitarian and Cultural Initiatives "Rassvet";
          • Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education "Melitopol State University" in the temporarily occupied Melitopol;
            • All-Russian public-state educational organization "Russian Society "Knowledge";
              • Regional branch of the All-Russian public-state organization "Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia in the city of Sevastopol";
                • Autonomous non-profit organization of additional professional education "Marine Innovation Center of the regional branch of the All-Russian public-state organization "Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia in the city of Sevastopol";
                  • All-Russian public organization of marines "Typhoon".

                    Sanctions were also imposed on 58 individuals, including:

                    • Serhiy Gavrylchuk - Director of the State Budgetary Educational Institution of Additional Education of the Republic of Crimea "Regional Center for Training for Military Service and Military-Patriotic Education";
                      • Iryna Ageeva - Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Kaluga Region;
                        • Roman Alyokhin - Advisor to the Government of the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation on a voluntary basis;
                          • Alevtyna Andreeva - Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Murmansk Region;
                            • Fidail Bikbulatov - Acting Head of the Regional Headquarters of the All-Russian Children and Youth Movement "Yunarmia" of the Zaporizhzhia Region;
                              • Lyudmila Bolotaeva - First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Moscow Region;
                                • Olena Verbovska - Head of the Department for Family and Children Affairs of the Donetsk City Administration;
                                  • Nazariy Domanin - Chairman of the Council of the Regional Branch of the All-Russian Public-State Movement of Children and Youth "Movement of the First" of the Kherson Region;
                                    • Vadym Ilmiev - Minister of Health of the Kherson Region" from 2022 to 2025; under Russian investigation for very large sums of embezzlement;
                                      • Oleg Morgun - former mayor of Mariupol, who was appointed by the occupation authorities;
                                        • Serhiy Novikov - member of the Rosatom corporation.

                                          The sanctions include the deprivation of state awards of Ukraine, blocking of assets, restriction of trade operations, etc.

                                          Let us remind you

                                          The 18th package of sanctions by the European Union against Russia will include, in particular, a ban on transactions for "Nord Stream — 1" and "Nord Stream — 2" and the addition of 77 more vessels to the list that are part of the Russian shadow fleet.

                                          Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                          Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                          WarPolitics
                                          Nord Stream 2
                                          National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
                                          European Union
                                          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                                          Tesla
                                          $
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          .
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          S&P 500
                                          $
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          ,
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          Brent Oil
                                          $
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          .
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          Gold
                                          $
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          ,
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          Gas TTF
                                          $
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          .
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9
                                          0
                                          0
                                          1
                                          2
                                          3
                                          4
                                          5
                                          6
                                          7
                                          8
                                          9