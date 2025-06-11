Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Due to the situation at the front, there is currently no reason to talk about demobilization, the dismissal of large numbers of servicemen. This opinion was expressed to a journalist of UNN by a People's Deputy, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi.

Demobilization issues in Ukraine

"People's deputies do not decide on demobilization. If we see an initiative from the Ministry of Defense or the General Staff, from the command of the Armed Forces, then we can consider and adopt relevant legislative initiatives," Venislavskyi explained. "We cannot make any decisions without regard to the real situation at the front. Therefore, today, in my subjective opinion, the situation is such that there is definitely no reason to talk about demobilization, the dismissal of large numbers of servicemen."

Initiative to introduce additional and mandatory vacations for military personnel

In February of this year, Venislavskyi stated that the VR committee is working on the possibility of introducing additional and mandatory vacations for military personnel.

When asked about the current situation with the work on introducing mandatory vacations for military personnel and providing for additional ones, Venislavskyi replied: "We are constantly considering relevant draft laws, some of which we are adopting, and some of which are in the process."

"Therefore, we are solving this issue in a comprehensive manner. Of course, we cannot adopt laws that will obviously weaken our defense capabilities, so we coordinate everything with the General Staff, with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to prevent any negative consequences," the MP said.

Venislavskyi noted that he cannot say now that there is any law coming out.

"We are working on it," the MP added.

If half of the army goes home tomorrow, Putin will kill us all: Zelensky on demobilization

When is demobilization possible and what about the draft law

In March of this year, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko stated that the Ministry of Defense, together with the General Staff, is working on preparing a draft law on demobilization.

In January, the then First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk stated that the draft law on demobilization was ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada. According to him, 3 more months were needed to work out the implementation mechanisms and replace military personnel.

Also in January, People's Deputy, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko said that discussions and debates were being held on the demobilization of the military, but due to the conditions of mobilization, this was unlikely. He stated that more attention was paid to rotations of units that are on the front line.

Rotation instead of demobilization?

Member of the VR Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi said on Radio Svoboda on April 1 that the Ministry of Defense has developed a new mechanism for rotations at the front, which provides for several months of rest after 90 days of continuous service and participation in combat operations.

He stated that this mechanism is an alternative to the draft law on demobilization.

The impact of the situation at the front on demobilization

On June 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the most fierce and intense fighting is taking place in Pokrovsk, in the areas of the Kursk operation and in the border area of Sumy region.

The Telegraph noted that the summer offensive of the Russians is most likely a continuation of the attempt to push through the Ukrainian defense. This attempt has been going on since previous years. Analysts believe that the occupiers hope to break through in the coming months.

Throws thousands of soldiers into battle and strikes Ukraine with Shaheds: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russia is mocking the peace efforts of partners