If half of the army goes home tomorrow, Putin will kill us all: Zelensky on demobilization

Martial law involves the mobilization of people and all resources, so we need to force Russia to end this war as soon as possible, if half of the army goes home tomorrow, Putin will kill all Ukrainians. This was stated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Italian journalist Cecilia Sali for Il Foglio newspaper, UNN reports.

According to him, Ukraine is mobilizing a sufficient number of recruits aged 25 and older, but it is necessary to work on the quality of mobilization.

The military have rotations and vacations, but this is definitely not enough. Of course, we need to work on the quality of this. And there are questions about how to return home without going back to the front. Of course, there are such requests. However, this is not provided for by law today - Zelensky said.

He suggested that if half of the army went home tomorrow, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would "kill us all.

If tomorrow, for example, half of the army simply goes home, then we should have surrendered on the first day. It is true, because if half of the people go home tomorrow, Putin will kill us all. He will kill us all, absolutely, - He added.

Recall

First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk saidthat the draft law on demobilization is ready to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. It will take another 3 months to work out the mechanisms of implementation and replacement of the military.