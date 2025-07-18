Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin

On Saturday, July 19, the long-awaited rematch between Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk and his long-time rival, British boxer Daniel Dubois, will take place. The absolute world heavyweight title is at stake. What was the first Usyk vs. Dubois fight like and why everyone should watch the second fight - UNN tells.

Bookmakers' odds

On the eve of the Usyk vs. Dubois fight at Wembley, bookmakers made the Ukrainian an obvious favorite for an outright win.

Daniel Dubois, despite holding the IBF title, is an underdog, although his punching power can instantly change the odds. Overall, the bookmakers' assessment looks like this:

• Oleksandr Usyk to win: 1.30

• Daniel Dubois to win: 3.50

When it comes to how the Dubois vs. Usyk fight might end, bookmakers generally favor a Usyk knockout (knockout, technical knockout, or disqualification) with odds of 2.25, while a Ukrainian victory by decision is considered with odds of 2.75.

A Dubois knockout/technical knockout is rated at 4.50, and his chances of winning on points are considered very low – 15.00.

A draw, which would shake up the heavyweight division, is currently rated at 17.00.

Usyk vs. Dubois odds: most likely scenarios

Overall odds for the likely outcome of the highly anticipated fight:

Usyk by unanimous decision: 3.20;

Usyk by technical knockout: 3.10;

Usyk by knockout: 6.50;

Dubois by knockout: 9.00;

Dubois by unanimous decision: 19.00.

The odds clearly point to Usyk as the favorite again, although experts note that Dubois has improved significantly since the first fight and now poses a greater threat.

First Usyk vs. Dubois fight

The first fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois took place in Wroclaw (Poland) on August 26, 2023. At that time, the Ukrainian defended his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight titles.

The first round passed without bright moments, but already in the second round, the Ukrainian champion launched a successful attack with a left straight. Dubois responded with an uppercut.

Although few believed in Dubois' possible victory from the very beginning, the Briton proved that he is a worthy opponent and managed to knock Usyk down in the fifth round. However, the referee announced that a low blow had been delivered.

After the fight resumed, Usyk first hit Dubois with a left straight, and then launched a successful attack with a left hook. The British fighter, in turn, responded with a punch after the bell.

In the sixth and seventh rounds, Dubois launched successful attacks with body shots. Usyk, at the end of the round, cornered his opponent.

In the eighth round, Usyk broke Dubois' nose, and the Briton "took a knee." He was already tired and exhausted, but was ready to fight on. In the ninth round, Dubois fell to the canvas and the referee stopped the fight.

The decision regarding Dubois' low blow is still being discussed and became the main topic of discussion at the press conference dedicated to the rematch.

However, despite this unfortunate situation, Usyk generally looked much more confident in this fight, skillfully playing his game. He landed more punches, 88 against 47, and was more accurate with mid-range punches with 25% accuracy compared to 16% for his opponent.

Why this fight is important

There are a number of reasons why the Usyk – Dubois 2025 rematch is worth watching even for those who are not particularly interested in boxing:

This is a fight for the status of undisputed world heavyweight champion – a rare moment in boxing history;

Usyk is undefeated, experienced, and technically flawless;

Dubois is young, powerful, and motivated to get revenge;

The fight will take place at one of the world's largest arenas – Wembley Stadium.

Usyk and Dubois' purses

The total purse for the rematch between Usyk and Dubois will be $203.5 million, News Bet365 reports.

Of this amount, Usyk will receive $132.28 million, and Dubois – $71.22 million. For the Ukrainian and the Briton, these will be the largest purses in their careers.

By the way, for the rematch against British boxer Tyson Fury, the Ukrainian champion earned $114 million, and for the first fight with the "Gypsy King" – $45 million.

What the Usyk and Dubois rematch will be like

The boxing evening will start approximately at 7 PM Kyiv time. The main card will begin around 8:30 PM. Initially, it was planned that the fight between Ukrainians Andriy Novytskyi and Vladyslav Sirenko would open it.

But Novytskyi's coach Anatoliy Dudchenko reported that his ward was seriously injured during sparring and therefore was forced to withdraw from the fight against Sirenko.

According to Anatoliy, Andriy tore his cruciate ligaments and will need about six months to recover. Sirenko, in turn, will fight against British boxer Solomon Dacres.

Next to enter the ring will be Ukrainian Daniel Lapin, who will fight against British boxer Lewis Edmondson.

The Usyk — Dubois rematch itself will take place on the night from Saturday to Sunday, July 20. The boxers will enter the ring no earlier than 11:45 PM on Saturday, July 19.

