"Yes, I believe in it": Usyk answered whether he can defeat Dubois

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk stated that he believes he can defeat Englishman Daniel Dubois this Saturday. Usyk said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

I respect this young man, his motivation. But I am also motivated. I am not old yet. 38 years old is not old. You will see it on Saturday - said Usyk.

Answering the question of whether Usyk could defeat Dubois by technical knockout, the Ukrainian replied: "Yes, I believe in it."

Usyk also stated that every fight is important to him, but this one is special.

Why will the fight on Saturday end in my favor? Because I believe in it. Because I believe in Jesus and the Virgin Mary. Because I prepared for this fight. It is important for my country and the soldiers who defend it. This is a great motivation for me and for the entire Ukrainian people - said Usyk.

Recall

On July 19, the long-awaited rematch between boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will take place. The undisputed world heavyweight title is at stake. The total prize fund of the fight will be over 200 million dollars, of which Usyk will receive a record 132.28 million, and Dubois - 71.22 million. These are the largest fees in the careers of both boxers.