Usyk and Dubois held their second stare-down: who looked away first

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:31 PM • 11318 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:29 PM • 10301 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
01:18 PM • 15102 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
12:10 PM • 39518 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 41220 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 70929 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 337599 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 165100 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 163819 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 118237 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.3m/s
72%
746mm
Popular news
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 129632 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 243642 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 102016 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 68280 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB09:33 AM • 36774 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev02:31 PM • 11318 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 22997 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months12:17 PM • 32482 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 244994 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 337599 views
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
United Kingdom
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother01:55 PM • 10735 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 103129 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 200482 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 217802 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 155470 views
Actual
The Times
Forbes
TikTok
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Usyk and Dubois held their second stare-down: who looked away first

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

Today, a press conference and stare-down took place between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois. The rematch for the undisputed heavyweight world title will be held on July 19.

Usyk and Dubois held their second stare-down: who looked away first

Today, July 17, a press conference was held with the world heavyweight champion according to WBA, WBO, WBC versions Oleksandr Usyk, IBF title holder Daniel Dubois, teams of both boxers and the organizers of the fight, after which the boxers had a traditional face-off, during which Dubois was more restrained than last time, reports UNN.

Details

After the traditional press conference, which lasted about an hour, the boxers held a traditional face-off. This time Dubois was somewhat calmer than last time, but it was the Englishman who first looked away from Usyk.

The face-off took place to the song "Gonna Fly Now" by composer Bill Conti, which is known from the movie "Rocky" and has become one of the most famous motivational compositions in the history of cinema and popular culture.

After the face-off, Usyk made a finger gesture symbolizing the trident of Ukraine.

Addition

On July 19, the long-awaited rematch between boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will take place. The absolute world heavyweight title is at stake. The total prize fund of the fight will be over 200 million dollars, of which Usyk will receive a record 132.28 million, and Dubois - 71.22 million. These are the largest fees in the careers of both boxers.

During the press conference, Usyk stated that he believes he can defeat Englishman Daniel Dubois this Saturday.

On July 15, Usyk and Dubois had their first face-off in front of Wembley Stadium in London, where the fight for the undisputed world heavyweight championship will take place.

During the face-off, Dubois looked nervous and shouted the phrase "And the new" into Usyk's face, which could mean that Dubois was hinting at his victory on Saturday. The British boxer also tried to exert psychological pressure through grimaces and sharp facial expressions. At the same time, Usyk remained calm, and the crowd chanted: "Usyk, Usyk".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9