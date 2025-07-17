Usyk and Dubois held their second stare-down: who looked away first

Today, July 17, a press conference was held with the world heavyweight champion according to WBA, WBO, WBC versions Oleksandr Usyk, IBF title holder Daniel Dubois, teams of both boxers and the organizers of the fight, after which the boxers had a traditional face-off, during which Dubois was more restrained than last time, reports UNN.

Details

After the traditional press conference, which lasted about an hour, the boxers held a traditional face-off. This time Dubois was somewhat calmer than last time, but it was the Englishman who first looked away from Usyk.

The face-off took place to the song "Gonna Fly Now" by composer Bill Conti, which is known from the movie "Rocky" and has become one of the most famous motivational compositions in the history of cinema and popular culture.

After the face-off, Usyk made a finger gesture symbolizing the trident of Ukraine.

Addition

On July 19, the long-awaited rematch between boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois will take place. The absolute world heavyweight title is at stake. The total prize fund of the fight will be over 200 million dollars, of which Usyk will receive a record 132.28 million, and Dubois - 71.22 million. These are the largest fees in the careers of both boxers.

During the press conference, Usyk stated that he believes he can defeat Englishman Daniel Dubois this Saturday.

On July 15, Usyk and Dubois had their first face-off in front of Wembley Stadium in London, where the fight for the undisputed world heavyweight championship will take place.

During the face-off, Dubois looked nervous and shouted the phrase "And the new" into Usyk's face, which could mean that Dubois was hinting at his victory on Saturday. The British boxer also tried to exert psychological pressure through grimaces and sharp facial expressions. At the same time, Usyk remained calm, and the crowd chanted: "Usyk, Usyk".