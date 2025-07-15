With shouts and grimaces: Usyk and Dubois held their first face-off before the championship rematch

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois held a face-off in front of Wembley Stadium in London, where this Saturday, July 19, the fight for the undisputed world heavyweight championship will take place. Usyk announced this on Instagram, according to UNN.

Details

"Wembley, July 19. Focus," Usyk captioned the post.

During the face-off, Dubois looked nervous and shouted "And the new" (and the new - ed.) into Usyk's face, which could mean that Dubois was hinting at his victory on Saturday. The British boxer also tried to exert psychological pressure through grimaces and sharp facial expressions. At the same time, Usyk remained calm, and the crowd chanted: "Usyk, Usyk."

Recall

This Saturday, July 19, a rematch will take place between boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois for the undisputed world heavyweight title. The total prize fund for the fight will exceed $200 million, of which Usyk will receive $132.28 million, and Dubois – $71.22 million.

The Ring magazine staff writer Mike Coppinger, who is also a leading boxing insider, believes that Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk will once again achieve an early victory over his opponent Daniel Dubois.