$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:31 PM • 11150 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:29 PM • 10169 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
01:18 PM • 14996 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
12:10 PM • 39418 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 41134 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 70883 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 337430 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 165094 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 163816 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 118236 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.3m/s
72%
746mm
Popular news
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 129632 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 243642 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 102016 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 68280 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB09:33 AM • 36774 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev02:31 PM • 11150 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 22900 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months12:17 PM • 32393 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 244820 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 337430 views
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
United Kingdom
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother01:55 PM • 10691 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 102990 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 200442 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 217765 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 155429 views
Actual
The Times
Forbes
TikTok
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle

New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11158 views

Denys Uliutin became the Minister of Social Policy, Taras Kachka – Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, and Oleksiy Sobolev – Minister of Economy. These appointments took place in the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev

Despite the fact that the new Cabinet of Ministers retained enough ministers from the previous government, one can still see several new faces, namely Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev. UNN tells which ministries these officials will head and what was their path to the coveted ministerial portfolios.

Denys Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine

During the premiership of former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Denys Uliutin served as the first deputy minister of finance. In the position of social policy minister, Uliutin replaced Oksana Zholnovych.

Denys Uliutin received a master's degree in finance from the National Academy of State Tax Service in 2004. Uliutin's career path began as the chief state tax inspector of the State Tax Administration of Ukraine. In total, he has more than 20 years of work experience and the 3rd rank of a civil servant.

From 2010 to 2016, he worked in the apparatus of the Prime Minister of Ukraine. From 2016 to 2018, he was the head of the patronage service of the Minister of Finance of Ukraine.

Since 2019, he held the position of Deputy State Secretary of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Uliutin was approved as the first deputy minister of finance on April 4, 2020.

Denys Uliutin is married and has a daughter with his wife.

Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?17.07.25, 15:17 • 29146 views

Taras Kachka – Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration

Before receiving the ministerial portfolio, Taras Kachka was the Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine. In the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, Kachka replaced Olha Stefanishyna.

Taras Kachka was born in 1979 in Kirovohrad Oblast. He received a bachelor's degree in law from the International Scientific and Technical University and a master's degree in law from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, and studied at the National Institute of Public Administration.

Since 2014, he held the position of Vice President for Strategic Development and Acting President (2014 — 2015) of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

Kachka also served as a regulatory policy manager in international corporations. In addition, he worked at the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine (Deputy Director of the State Department for Legislation Adaptation of the Ministry of Justice).

On a voluntary basis, he was the Commissioner for Entrepreneurship at the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine. He headed the "Ukrainian Media Reform Center" and was a member of the Tax Reform Task Force at the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Since 2019, Kachka became Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine, as well as Trade Representative of Ukraine.

Taras Kachka is married and has a son and two daughters with his wife.

Sybiha reappointed as Foreign Minister – Rada's decision17.07.25, 15:48 • 2590 views

Oleksiy Sobolev – Minister of Economy

In Denys Shmyhal's government, Oleksiy Sobolev was the deputy of the then head of the Ministry of Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, who on Thursday, July 17, headed the Ukrainian government and recommended Sobolev for her previous position.

Oleksiy Sobolev was born in 1983 in Kyiv. He received his higher education at Kyiv National Economic University, where he earned a master's degree in finance. Sobolev also holds a financial analyst certificate from the CFA Institute (USA).

The new Minister of Economy also has experience in the investment and financial sector. He worked as an asset manager at the investment company Dragon Asset Management.

In 2015-2016, he held the position of advisor to the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, coordinating projects to improve transparency, open data, and corporate governance of state-owned enterprises.

In 2016-2018, he managed the Prozorro.Sale project at Transparency International Ukraine, coordinating the development of IT solutions for transparent sale of state assets. Since 2018, he headed the SE "Prozorro.Sale".

He is the president of the CFA Society Ukraine community of financial analysts, and the head of the CoST Ukraine Consultative Supervisory Group.

Since 2023, he became Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization.

Oleksiy Sobolev is married, and the couple has two daughters. 

Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense17.07.25, 16:18 • 14999 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsPublications
State Fiscal Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9