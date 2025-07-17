New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev

Despite the fact that the new Cabinet of Ministers retained enough ministers from the previous government, one can still see several new faces, namely Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev. UNN tells which ministries these officials will head and what was their path to the coveted ministerial portfolios.

Denys Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine

During the premiership of former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Denys Uliutin served as the first deputy minister of finance. In the position of social policy minister, Uliutin replaced Oksana Zholnovych.

Denys Uliutin received a master's degree in finance from the National Academy of State Tax Service in 2004. Uliutin's career path began as the chief state tax inspector of the State Tax Administration of Ukraine. In total, he has more than 20 years of work experience and the 3rd rank of a civil servant.

From 2010 to 2016, he worked in the apparatus of the Prime Minister of Ukraine. From 2016 to 2018, he was the head of the patronage service of the Minister of Finance of Ukraine.

Since 2019, he held the position of Deputy State Secretary of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Uliutin was approved as the first deputy minister of finance on April 4, 2020.

Denys Uliutin is married and has a daughter with his wife.

Taras Kachka – Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration

Before receiving the ministerial portfolio, Taras Kachka was the Deputy Minister of Economy and Trade Representative of Ukraine. In the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, Kachka replaced Olha Stefanishyna.

Taras Kachka was born in 1979 in Kirovohrad Oblast. He received a bachelor's degree in law from the International Scientific and Technical University and a master's degree in law from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, and studied at the National Institute of Public Administration.

Since 2014, he held the position of Vice President for Strategic Development and Acting President (2014 — 2015) of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

Kachka also served as a regulatory policy manager in international corporations. In addition, he worked at the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine (Deputy Director of the State Department for Legislation Adaptation of the Ministry of Justice).

On a voluntary basis, he was the Commissioner for Entrepreneurship at the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine. He headed the "Ukrainian Media Reform Center" and was a member of the Tax Reform Task Force at the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Since 2019, Kachka became Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine, as well as Trade Representative of Ukraine.

Taras Kachka is married and has a son and two daughters with his wife.

Oleksiy Sobolev – Minister of Economy

In Denys Shmyhal's government, Oleksiy Sobolev was the deputy of the then head of the Ministry of Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, who on Thursday, July 17, headed the Ukrainian government and recommended Sobolev for her previous position.

Oleksiy Sobolev was born in 1983 in Kyiv. He received his higher education at Kyiv National Economic University, where he earned a master's degree in finance. Sobolev also holds a financial analyst certificate from the CFA Institute (USA).

The new Minister of Economy also has experience in the investment and financial sector. He worked as an asset manager at the investment company Dragon Asset Management.

In 2015-2016, he held the position of advisor to the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, coordinating projects to improve transparency, open data, and corporate governance of state-owned enterprises.

In 2016-2018, he managed the Prozorro.Sale project at Transparency International Ukraine, coordinating the development of IT solutions for transparent sale of state assets. Since 2018, he headed the SE "Prozorro.Sale".

He is the president of the CFA Society Ukraine community of financial analysts, and the head of the CoST Ukraine Consultative Supervisory Group.

Since 2023, he became Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization.

Oleksiy Sobolev is married, and the couple has two daughters.

