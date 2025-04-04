State Fiscal Service of Ukraine

The former first deputy head of the SFS was served a notice of suspicion of abuse of office. Due to his inactivity, the state lost the right to claim taxes worth over UAH 641 million.
No blockade of checkpoints is currently recorded on the Polish-Ukrainian border. The State Border Guard Service has not received any additional information from the Polish side regarding a possible blockade since November 15.
A former fiscal service employee created a network of fictitious companies to export grain without paying taxes. In 2024, more than 110 thousand tons of products worth UAH 1.055 billion were exported through the scheme.
The customs clearance system at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint is operating in emergency mode due to software updates. There may be delays and accumulation of vehicles entering and leaving Ukraine.
The State Special Communications Service of Ukraine warns of a new wave of phishing attacks on accountants of Ukrainian companies through fake letters from the State Tax Service. Attackers gain access to computers through malware in PDF files.
An attempt to smuggle 42 vintage cameras to Turkey was detected at Odesa customs. Among them are rare models of Zeiss, Kodak, FED and other manufacturers from 1930-1960.
In Kyiv region, three communities are ignoring the submission of information on agricultural land inventory and tax payments. Since the beginning of the year, an additional UAH 170 million in land payments have been declared, of which UAH 157 million have been paid to the budgets.
The poll showed that only 33% of Ukrainians trust NABU and customs, while more than 60% express distrust. Despite the same indicators, the customs is scheduled to be relaunched, while the NABU continues to work unchanged.
ELEKS has won a tender to develop an electronic system for the circulation of alcohol and tobacco, eAcces, in Ukraine. The system will replace paper excise stamps with electronic ones with Datamatrix codes and is scheduled to be launched in 2026.
The Rada's Tax Committee does not respond to violations by tax officials, including Sokur. The head of the #SaveFOP movement claims that Hetmantsev controls all personnel appointments in the STS, even at the local level.
Head of the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada Hetmantsev does not respond to violations of his former assistant Sokur at the State Tax Service. The NACP is checking Sokur's declarations and lifestyle, but the committee does not plan to consider this issue.
The expert spoke about possible complications when paying the increased military fee. He noted that the payment mechanism is imperfect and needs to be improved.
The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law introducing a guaranteed tax liability for ethyl alcohol and bioethanol producers. Producers will pay excise tax on the volume corresponding to the maximum productivity of their equipment.
The NACP checked 734 declarations of officials, of which only 1 had no violations. 46% of the verified declarations contained violations totaling UAH 1.86 billion.
The head of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, ignores the accusations against his protege at the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur. Sokur may be involved in entering false data in the declaration and abuse of office.
On the Ukrainian-Polish border, traffic has been suspended at some checkpoints due to problems with Poland's database. Traffic has been stopped at Yagodyn-Dorogusk and Ustyluh-Zosyn, and entry and exit is restricted at others.
The ex-soldier told us whether the most influential tax officer will be held accountable for lying in his declaration.
Ukraine has made the first international automatic exchange of information on financial accounts under the CRS standard. This will help fight tax evasion more effectively and contribute to the country's economic stability.
A 69-year-old Ukrainian tried to illegally export two 18th- and 19th-century violins using forged documents. Customs officers detected the violation at the Malyi Berezny post, and the instruments were seized for examination.
Despite the fact that the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur, is involved in a number of scandals, a criminal case has been opened against him and the NACP is investigating him, he continues to hold a high position. This is probably possible due to political patronage.
Over the past two years, almost 120 thousand transit declarations have been processed in the NCTS system. The number of declarations has increased 3.7 times over the past year, with the total amount of guarantees reaching EUR 450 million.
The absence of almost UAH 2. 6 million in the declaration of one of the country's top tax officials, Sokur, may be a reason for an investigation by the NACP, the lawyer believes.
Yevhen Sokur failed to disclose UAH 2. 6 million from the sale of securities in his 2023 declaration. For this, he may be held administratively liable and banned from holding public office.
The Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee is scheduled to consider the government's draft law 11416d on tax increases this Friday. The draft law provides for a UAH 58 billion tax increase in 2023 and UAH 137 billion in 2024.
More and more attention is focused on the figure of Yevhen Sokur, acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, against whom the NACP launched an investigation for allegedly concealing information about his partner in his declarations. Experts believe that the official should be suspended for the duration of the inspection.
The head of the #SaveFOP movement, Serhiy Dorotych, believes that the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur, should be fired for making false declarations. The expert emphasizes the need for severe punishment of officials for violating the law.
On the border with Poland, customs officers found 168 hidden Xiaomi smartphones worth UAH 2 million. A 19-year-old minibus driver tried to smuggle them into Ukraine by hiding them behind the interior lining.
Advanter Group CEO Andriy Dligach calls for the replacement of the leadership of the tax and customs authorities, including acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Yevhen Sokur. He emphasizes the need to clean up the situation with people who provide false information in their declarations.
CEO Club analysts have found that the State Tax Service blocks tax invoices of honest businesses to fill the budget. This allows the state to receive an “interest-free loan” from entrepreneurs without their consent.
Twisting, turning, confusing, or how acting deputy head of the State Tax Service Sokur wanted to avoid the NACP inspection.