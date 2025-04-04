State Fiscal Service of Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4774 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12633 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54763 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196531 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113661 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375643 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300539 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212305 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243417 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254725 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116993 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196578 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375685 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247098 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300561 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10121 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34211 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62594 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48676 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119016 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

State Fiscal Service of Ukraine

Law enforcement agency
News by theme

Tax write-off of more than UAH 641 million: ex-deputy head of the SFS Bilan is served with a notice of suspicion

The former first deputy head of the SFS was served a notice of suspicion of abuse of office. Due to his inactivity, the state lost the right to claim taxes worth over UAH 641 million.

Politics • February 25, 03:39 PM • 28890 views

Blockade of checkpoints by Polish farmers is not yet recorded - border guards

No blockade of checkpoints is currently recorded on the Polish-Ukrainian border. The State Border Guard Service has not received any additional information from the Polish side regarding a possible blockade since November 15.

Society • November 15, 08:28 AM • 14872 views
Exclusive

Shell companies and a henchman at customs: how a former fiscal cheats the state on grain exports

A former fiscal service employee created a network of fictitious companies to export grain without paying taxes. In 2024, more than 110 thousand tons of products worth UAH 1.055 billion were exported through the scheme.

Economy • November 13, 01:58 PM • 161002 views

International carriers have been warned of possible delays at the Ukrainian-Polish border

The customs clearance system at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint is operating in emergency mode due to software updates. There may be delays and accumulation of vehicles entering and leaving Ukraine.

Society • November 2, 04:07 PM • 21554 views

The State Special Communications Service of Ukraine warned Ukrainian accountants about a possible hacker attack

The State Special Communications Service of Ukraine warns of a new wave of phishing attacks on accountants of Ukrainian companies through fake letters from the State Tax Service. Attackers gain access to computers through malware in PDF files.

Crimes and emergencies • October 30, 12:47 PM • 13279 views

Customs officers prevent illegal export of vintage camera collection in Odesa region

An attempt to smuggle 42 vintage cameras to Turkey was detected at Odesa customs. Among them are rare models of Zeiss, Kodak, FED and other manufacturers from 1930-1960.

Society • October 30, 03:18 AM • 50685 views

Three communities in Kyiv region fail to report on agricultural land inventory: Kravchenko appeals to law enforcement

In Kyiv region, three communities are ignoring the submission of information on agricultural land inventory and tax payments. Since the beginning of the year, an additional UAH 170 million in land payments have been declared, of which UAH 157 million have been paid to the budgets.

Economy • October 28, 04:04 PM • 18109 views
Exclusive

Poll reveals crisis of trust in NABU and customs: will the anti-corruption bureau be reformed?

The poll showed that only 33% of Ukrainians trust NABU and customs, while more than 60% express distrust. Despite the same indicators, the customs is scheduled to be relaunched, while the NABU continues to work unchanged.

Crimes and emergencies • October 28, 03:21 PM • 135162 views

Estonian IT company to develop a system of electronic excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco

ELEKS has won a tender to develop an electronic system for the circulation of alcohol and tobacco, eAcces, in Ukraine. The system will replace paper excise stamps with electronic ones with Datamatrix codes and is scheduled to be launched in 2026.

Economy • October 17, 01:11 PM • 10992 views
Exclusive

Dictatorship in the Hetmantsev Committee. Expert explains why the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada does not respond to violations in the State Tax Service

The Rada's Tax Committee does not respond to violations by tax officials, including Sokur. The head of the #SaveFOP movement claims that Hetmantsev controls all personnel appointments in the STS, even at the local level.

Politics • October 16, 11:39 AM • 67658 views
Exclusive

Rada Tax Committee Ignores Scandal with Acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Sokur

Head of the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada Hetmantsev does not respond to violations of his former assistant Sokur at the State Tax Service. The NACP is checking Sokur's declarations and lifestyle, but the committee does not plan to consider this issue.

Politics • October 15, 11:01 AM • 118040 views
Exclusive

The lawyer explained what problems with the payment of the military fee may arise if the law on tax increases comes into force

The expert spoke about possible complications when paying the increased military fee. He noted that the payment mechanism is imperfect and needs to be improved.

Economy • October 12, 11:21 AM • 158943 views

The Parliament introduced a guaranteed tax for producers of alcohol and bioethanol

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law introducing a guaranteed tax liability for ethyl alcohol and bioethanol producers. Producers will pay excise tax on the volume corresponding to the maximum productivity of their equipment.

Economy • October 9, 11:01 AM • 12729 views

The NACP has revealed violations in the declarations of officials this year

The NACP checked 734 declarations of officials, of which only 1 had no violations. 46% of the verified declarations contained violations totaling UAH 1.86 billion.

Politics • October 9, 08:52 AM • 12125 views

Tax scandals: how Hetmantsev “does not notice” his protégé's violations

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, ignores the accusations against his protege at the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur. Sokur may be involved in entering false data in the declaration and abuse of office.

Politics • October 7, 09:08 AM • 131293 views

Some checkpoints on the border with Poland are not working: what is known

On the Ukrainian-Polish border, traffic has been suspended at some checkpoints due to problems with Poland's database. Traffic has been stopped at Yagodyn-Dorogusk and Ustyluh-Zosyn, and entry and exit is restricted at others.

Society • October 5, 09:14 PM • 24006 views
Exclusive

Hetmantsev will cover Sokur to the last. Ex-military officer tells whether the most influential tax officer will be held accountable for lying in his declaration

The ex-soldier told us whether the most influential tax officer will be held accountable for lying in his declaration.

Politics • October 4, 11:50 AM • 205739 views

Ukraine exchanges financial account data for the first time: what it means

Ukraine has made the first international automatic exchange of information on financial accounts under the CRS standard. This will help fight tax evasion more effectively and contribute to the country's economic stability.

Economy • October 4, 09:52 AM • 12091 views

Man tried to take two ancient violins out of Ukraine: what is known

A 69-year-old Ukrainian tried to illegally export two 18th- and 19th-century violins using forged documents. Customs officers detected the violation at the Malyi Berezny post, and the instruments were seized for examination.

Crimes and emergencies • October 3, 01:38 PM • 13270 views

Corruption trail: how the most influential tax officer Sokur avoids responsibility for violations in the State Tax Service

Despite the fact that the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur, is involved in a number of scandals, a criminal case has been opened against him and the NACP is investigating him, he continues to hold a high position. This is probably possible due to political patronage.

Politics • October 3, 09:39 AM • 184039 views

2 years of “customs visa-free regime” in Ukraine: almost 120 thousand transit declarations have been issued

Over the past two years, almost 120 thousand transit declarations have been processed in the NCTS system. The number of declarations has increased 3.7 times over the past year, with the total amount of guarantees reaching EUR 450 million.

Economy • October 3, 06:57 AM • 14802 views
Exclusive

Lawyer: absence of almost UAH 2.6 million in the declaration of one of the country's top tax officials Sokur may be a reason for NACP investigation

The absence of almost UAH 2. 6 million in the declaration of one of the country's top tax officials, Sokur, may be a reason for an investigation by the NACP, the lawyer believes.

Politics • October 2, 08:41 AM • 104387 views
Exclusive

A case worth millions or where the funds from the declaration of the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service Sokur disappeared to

Yevhen Sokur failed to disclose UAH 2. 6 million from the sale of securities in his 2023 declaration. For this, he may be held administratively liable and banned from holding public office.

Economy • October 1, 10:28 AM • 196470 views

Finance Committee to consider tax hike bill on Friday

The Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee is scheduled to consider the government's draft law 11416d on tax increases this Friday. The draft law provides for a UAH 58 billion tax increase in 2023 and UAH 137 billion in 2024.

Economy • September 30, 08:10 AM • 46489 views

Cherchez la femme, or how a “hidden” cohabitant can ruin the career of one of the top tax officials

More and more attention is focused on the figure of Yevhen Sokur, acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, against whom the NACP launched an investigation for allegedly concealing information about his partner in his declarations. Experts believe that the official should be suspended for the duration of the inspection.

Politics • September 27, 09:40 AM • 165757 views
Exclusive

Expert: The situation with Acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Sokur is an example of how officials disregard the law

The head of the #SaveFOP movement, Serhiy Dorotych, believes that the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur, should be fired for making false declarations. The expert emphasizes the need for severe punishment of officials for violating the law.

Politics • September 26, 11:11 AM • 101637 views

19-year-old tried to smuggle smartphones worth UAH 2 million from Poland

On the border with Poland, customs officers found 168 hidden Xiaomi smartphones worth UAH 2 million. A 19-year-old minibus driver tried to smuggle them into Ukraine by hiding them behind the interior lining.

Crimes and emergencies • September 25, 11:31 AM • 13263 views
Exclusive

Officials who lie in their declarations have no place in the civil service, so the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service should be dismissed - expert

Advanter Group CEO Andriy Dligach calls for the replacement of the leadership of the tax and customs authorities, including acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Yevhen Sokur. He emphasizes the need to clean up the situation with people who provide false information in their declarations.

Politics • September 25, 06:48 AM • 72364 views

Because it was out of luck. Analysts at CEO Club have figured out how the tax authorities block invoices

CEO Club analysts have found that the State Tax Service blocks tax invoices of honest businesses to fill the budget. This allows the state to receive an “interest-free loan” from entrepreneurs without their consent.

Economy • September 24, 10:51 AM • 13978 views
Exclusive

Twisting, turning, confusing, or how acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Sokur tried to avoid the NACP inspection

Twisting, turning, confusing, or how acting deputy head of the State Tax Service Sokur wanted to avoid the NACP inspection.

Politics • September 24, 06:53 AM • 175058 views