Estonian IT company to develop a system of electronic excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco
Kyiv • UNN
ELEKS has won a tender to develop an electronic system for the circulation of alcohol and tobacco, eAcces, in Ukraine. The system will replace paper excise stamps with electronic ones with Datamatrix codes and is scheduled to be launched in 2026.
According to the results of the tender, the eAccounts system will be developed by ELEKS. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that ELEKS won the tender for the development of an electronic system for the circulation of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products eAcces, which was held by the Eastern Europe Foundation. The competition was attended by dozens of Ukrainian and international IT companies.
It is an international IT company with more than 2000 employees and extensive experience in software development and consulting. The company is headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, and has offices in 20 countries. ELEKS has already implemented dozens of projects, contributing to the digital transformation of the public sector
Testing of the system will begin in March 2025, and the official launch is scheduled for 2026.
The Ministry reminded that the eAccise is to replace paper excise stamps with electronic ones with unique Datamatrix codes. They will allow consumers to verify the authenticity of goods, and controlling authorities to monitor each unit of product at all stages of transportation.
The eAccounts project is being implemented by the Ministry of Digital Transformation jointly with the Ministry of Finance and the State Tax Service with the support of the Digital Transformation Support Project funded by USAID and UK Dev. The project partners are the East Europe Foundation and the Institute for Analysis and Advocacy.
Recall
In early October, the Cabinet of Ministers approved documents for the functioning of the eAcces. According to Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, the system will allow checking the legality of products through Diia and simplify the process of obtaining excise stamps for businesses.
