Tax scandals: how Hetmantsev “does not notice” his protégé's violations

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 53136 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101878 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164595 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136506 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142363 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138675 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181055 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112033 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171874 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104729 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94472 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108707 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110816 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39082 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46519 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164597 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181056 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171875 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199274 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188250 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141293 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141397 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146141 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137599 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154516 views
Actual
Tax scandals: how Hetmantsev “does not notice” his protégé's violations

Tax scandals: how Hetmantsev “does not notice” his protégé's violations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 131262 views

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Tax Committee, Danylo Hetmantsev, ignores the accusations against his protege at the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur. Sokur may be involved in entering false data in the declaration and abuse of office.

The influence of Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, on the tax service has been constantly attracting public attention. This time, one of his protégés, Acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Yevhen Sokur, is at the center of the scandal. Recent revelations by journalists question the honesty and transparency of his actions, pointing to possible violations of the law. However, Hetmantsev seems to be not only turning a blind eye to these accusations, which raises questions about his true motives, but will also try to help his protégé avoid responsibility, UNN writes.

Violations that are ignored

According to UNN, Yevhen Sokur entered allegedly false data in his declaration for 2023. In particular, he did not indicate in the document the information about his partner. During the investigation into the case of an alleged attempted assassination attempt, Sokur himself told law enforcement officers that since 2016 he had been living with a girl named Alina in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue. Following a deputy appeal from Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, the NACP launched an investigation into Yevhen Sokur . In response to a request from UNN, the Agency also confirmed that it was conducting monitoring. Kateryna Butko, head of the Public Council at the NAPC, noted that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is checking whether Sokur and his partner Alina had a common life.

Also, in 2022, he declared income from the sale of securities in the amount of UAH 2.6 million, but these funds were not reflected in his declaration for 2023. This may indicate a violation of the law requiring notification of significant changes in property status. According to Article 52 of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption," the declarant is obliged to report such changes within 10 days. According to Oleksandr Zolotukhin, a member of the National Bar Association, the official may try to explain why he did not declare these expenses by saying that he leads a lifestyle and, for example, likes to eat out.

In addition, the assassination attempt on the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Yevhen Sokur, which allegedly took place in August 2023, raises many questions about its authenticity. Journalists suggest that it could have been stagedto divert attention from the criminal case against Sokur for abuse of office.

We are talking about criminal proceedingsopened on November 4, 2022 under Part 3 of Art. 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, on the fact of abuse of office by the acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur, who on October 26, 2022 issued an order to revoke the license of PJSC Ukrtatnafta for the production of fuel. Such actions of Sokur, according to the investigation , caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and defense capability of the state.

Experts interviewed by UNN suggested that Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Rada's tax committee, could have helped Sokur avoid prosecution by law enforcement agencies.

Sokur vs. Hetmantsev

Rumors have been circulating for several years that Yevhen Sokur is Hetmantsev's man in the tax service. Previously, the official was an assistant to an MP in the Verkhovna Rada and worked at the Yurimex law firm, which is associated with Danylo Hetmantsev. 

The chairman of the Tax Committee probably liked Sokur so much that he decided to appoint the talented young man to the tax office. However, there were difficulties with the appointment of Sokur, who had never worked in the tax authorities before. 

In April 2022, he failed the selection for the position of head of the Economic Analysis Department of the State Tax Service. On April 18, 2022, Marina Baryakhtar was announced as the winner of the selection, but, according to media reports, she refused to take the position three days later. In other words, she actually gave way to Sokur, whom the media call Hetmantsev's right-hand man at the tax office. At the time, the young official needed this position as an intermediate step to the position of acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. After all, just two weeks later, on May 7, he was promoted to this leadership position. It is possible that there was an agreement with Barakhtyar, because she did not leave the State Tax Service and became the director of the Risk Management Department. 

According to the agency's interlocutors from among the tax authorities, after Sokur was promoted to the top position, it was with his help that Hetmantsev began to control the personnel policy of the state body and appoint loyal people to positions. In particular, the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service personally travels to the regions to appoint or dismiss heads of regional tax offices. 

In addition, according to media reports , Sokur took over the key most profitable and at the same time the most corrupt areas of the tax service. These include licensing, appointment of tax audits, as well as work with tax invoices and adjustment calculations. 

Therefore, it is not surprising that Hetmantsev, who declares zero tolerance for corruption in the tax service and violations committed by its officials, "turns a blind eye" to the alleged crimes of his protege. 

Former military officer and leader of the Democratic Axe party, Yuriy Hudymenko, is convinced that the head of the Rada's tax committee will cover up for his protégé to the last .

"Potentially, I think that they are likely to open some kind of proceedings where he (Yevhen Sokur - ed.)  is a witness or someone else, just to put a check mark that some kind of activity is going on. But I think Sokur will continue to work, because he is, as you say, Hetmantsev's man, it's a fact, and Hetmantsev will cover him to the last and he will remain in his position, most likely as long as Hetmantsev is satisfied with him, or as long as Hetmantsev holds his position and has his influence," Gudymenko said.

The public has long noticed that some of Hetmantsev's "subordinates" remain untouched, despite constant scandals and media coverage. Hetmantsev's actions, or rather his inaction, may be another proof that influential politicians continue to protect their people, even if it is detrimental to the state's interests. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
state-fiscal-service-of-ukraineState Fiscal Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising