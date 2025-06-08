$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

The murder of a Ukrainian woman and her daughter in Belgium: the eldest son confessed to the crime

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5098 views

In Belgium, a 16-year-old Ukrainian confessed to the murder of his mother and sister. The bodies with stab wounds were found in the house, which he set on fire to hide the crime.

The murder of a Ukrainian woman and her daughter in Belgium: the eldest son confessed to the crime

A 16-year-old Ukrainian boy confessed during interrogation to the murder of his mother and younger sister, whose bodies were found in the house of a priest in Belgium where they lived.

This is reported by Nieuwsblad with reference to the prosecutor's office.

The 16-year-old boy confessed to the police during an interrogation that lasted for hours regarding his role in the death of his mother and half-sister

- the message says. 

It is reported that the 16-year-old boy was already taken away by the police on Friday.

He was presented with incriminating evidence from the forensic investigation, and on Saturday he confessed. The Leuven Prosecutor's Office confirms that the juvenile suspect made a confession after a five-hour interrogation

 - is noted in the message.

The investigation remains in the hands of the investigating judge. Given his minor age, the boy must appear before a juvenile judge on Sunday, confirms Sarah Kallevert from the Leuven Prosecutor's Office.

He will probably be transferred to a closed institution first. The boy was initially recognized as a victim.

It is now being выясняється that he initially violently killed the two victims and then tried to disguise his actions by setting them on fire. His motives are still unclear.

Supplement

In the city of Haasrode (Belgium), Ukrainian women were found dead in the house: a 46-year-old mother and her 6-year-old daughter, both victims had stab wounds, the crime scene was set on fire. An investigation is underway.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha instructed the embassy in Belgium to keep the case of death of two Ukrainian citizens — mother and daughter under special control. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Andrii Sybiha
Belgium
