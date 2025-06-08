The murder of a Ukrainian woman and her daughter in Belgium: the eldest son confessed to the crime

A 16-year-old Ukrainian boy confessed during interrogation to the murder of his mother and younger sister, whose bodies were found in the house of a priest in Belgium where they lived.

This is reported by Nieuwsblad with reference to the prosecutor's office.

The 16-year-old boy confessed to the police during an interrogation that lasted for hours regarding his role in the death of his mother and half-sister - the message says.

It is reported that the 16-year-old boy was already taken away by the police on Friday.

He was presented with incriminating evidence from the forensic investigation, and on Saturday he confessed. The Leuven Prosecutor's Office confirms that the juvenile suspect made a confession after a five-hour interrogation - is noted in the message.

The investigation remains in the hands of the investigating judge. Given his minor age, the boy must appear before a juvenile judge on Sunday, confirms Sarah Kallevert from the Leuven Prosecutor's Office.

He will probably be transferred to a closed institution first. The boy was initially recognized as a victim.

It is now being выясняється that he initially violently killed the two victims and then tried to disguise his actions by setting them on fire. His motives are still unclear.

Supplement

In the city of Haasrode (Belgium), Ukrainian women were found dead in the house: a 46-year-old mother and her 6-year-old daughter, both victims had stab wounds, the crime scene was set on fire. An investigation is underway.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha instructed the embassy in Belgium to keep the case of death of two Ukrainian citizens — mother and daughter under special control.