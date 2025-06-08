Reserved men can go abroad on vacation: for whom there are exceptions

$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 31937 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 82536 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 47577 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 69206 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 71523 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 49978 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 162396 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 112825 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 163598 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94698 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Publications
Exclusives
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 162398 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 153863 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 152836 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 196819 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 239845 views
Reserved men can go abroad on vacation: for whom there are exceptions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1690 views

Reserved men have the right to go abroad on vacation and on a business trip. The exception is civil servants, for whom crossing the border is possible only on a business trip.

Reserved men can go abroad on vacation: for whom there are exceptions

Booked men have the opportunity to go abroad on a business trip and on vacation. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, and explained for whom the exceptions apply, reports UNN.

There is an opportunity for those who are booked to cross the border to leave Ukraine, both on a business trip and on vacation

- said Demchenko.

Demchenko explained that booked citizens of Ukraine, male, aged 18 to 60, cannot go on vacation if they are in certain positions in the civil service.

If information was provided to the State Border Guard Service from the structure where they work that they are in the relevant government positions, then crossing the border for them is possible only on a business trip. Those who are not in such (government - ed.) positions can also cross the border on vacation, indicating in the documents that the structure for which the man is booked provides such an opportunity for the person to spend a vacation abroad

 - said Demchenko.

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years29.05.25, 13:49 • 44283 views

Addition

Demchenko stated that about 45,000 people are those who were able to detain during the illegal crossing of the border, and not all those who illegally left Ukraine.

The number of Ukrainian migrants has increased abroad. Since the beginning of 2025, about 100,000 Ukrainians have left. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
