Reserved men can go abroad on vacation: for whom there are exceptions

Booked men have the opportunity to go abroad on a business trip and on vacation. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, and explained for whom the exceptions apply, reports UNN.

There is an opportunity for those who are booked to cross the border to leave Ukraine, both on a business trip and on vacation - said Demchenko.

Demchenko explained that booked citizens of Ukraine, male, aged 18 to 60, cannot go on vacation if they are in certain positions in the civil service.

If information was provided to the State Border Guard Service from the structure where they work that they are in the relevant government positions, then crossing the border for them is possible only on a business trip. Those who are not in such (government - ed.) positions can also cross the border on vacation, indicating in the documents that the structure for which the man is booked provides such an opportunity for the person to spend a vacation abroad - said Demchenko.

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

Addition

Demchenko stated that about 45,000 people are those who were able to detain during the illegal crossing of the border, and not all those who illegally left Ukraine.

The number of Ukrainian migrants has increased abroad. Since the beginning of 2025, about 100,000 Ukrainians have left.