Venislavsky: The Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 12993 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 32040 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 31895 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 57010 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 62791 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 101958 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 103670 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 111438 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100824 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171255 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.2m/s
65%
744mm
Popular news

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 80361 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 50982 views

ISW: Putin wants to force the West to "surrender" Ukraine and dismantle NATO

May 29, 03:04 AM • 10066 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 31657 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 22601 views
Publications

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 57013 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 139906 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 217343 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 227845 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 231813 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 23434 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 32473 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 84366 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 144509 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 83017 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

Venislavsky: The Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1612 views

The Verkhovna Rada is discussing the possibility of increasing the age limit for the departure of conscripted men abroad to 23-24 years. This will allow young Ukrainians studying abroad to visit Ukraine.

Venislavsky: The Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

The Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for allowing conscripted men to travel abroad to 23-24 years. This was announced by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, during a briefing on Thursday, reports UNN.

There is an idea to not restrict Ukrainian citizens in their movement until they are around 23-24 years old, so that young Ukrainians who study abroad have the opportunity to come to Ukraine, communicate with relatives, and not be forced to stay abroad.

- said Venislavskyi.

Details

He added that this issue is very complex, as it is difficult to determine the threshold after which a young person can travel abroad.

"This issue is very sensitive, because it is difficult to determine the age limit after which a young person can or cannot travel. We are discussing this issue, it is undoubtedly painful, and it needs to be resolved," Venislavskyi said.

He also expressed hope that relevant legislative initiatives will appear in the Verkhovna Rada, and then this situation can be resolved.

Addendum

Venislavskyi reported that in Ukraine, among citizens with limited fitness for military service who are undergoing repeated MCEC, 99% are found fit for service.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brent
$64.42
Bitcoin
$108,771.00
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,321.29
Ethereum
$2,728.83