Venislavsky: The Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

The Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for allowing conscripted men to travel abroad to 23-24 years. This was announced by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, during a briefing on Thursday, reports UNN.

There is an idea to not restrict Ukrainian citizens in their movement until they are around 23-24 years old, so that young Ukrainians who study abroad have the opportunity to come to Ukraine, communicate with relatives, and not be forced to stay abroad. - said Venislavskyi.

Details

He added that this issue is very complex, as it is difficult to determine the threshold after which a young person can travel abroad.

"This issue is very sensitive, because it is difficult to determine the age limit after which a young person can or cannot travel. We are discussing this issue, it is undoubtedly painful, and it needs to be resolved," Venislavskyi said.

He also expressed hope that relevant legislative initiatives will appear in the Verkhovna Rada, and then this situation can be resolved.

Addendum

Venislavskyi reported that in Ukraine, among citizens with limited fitness for military service who are undergoing repeated MCEC, 99% are found fit for service.