The Parliament introduced a guaranteed tax for producers of alcohol and bioethanol

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law that provides for the introduction of a guaranteed tax liability for ethanol and bioethanol producers, which will be calculated as an excise tax based on the maximum possible production volume at the enterprise. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak and the card of the draft law No. 12038-1.

Details

12038-1 is an advance payment for producers of alcohol and bioethanol, which is calculated as an excise tax based on the maximum possible production volume at the enterprise. In total, 258 said Zheleznyak.

The draft law introduces the concept of a “guaranteed tax liability” on excise tax for ethyl alcohol and bioethanol producers, which means that producers will pay excise tax on the volume corresponding to the maximum productivity of their equipment.

This taxation will remain in effect until Ukraine joins the EU, but no longer than until January 1, 2030.

Companies that have obtained licenses for the production of ethyl alcohol or bioethanol are required to provide the State Tax Service with a calculation of the maximum productivity of equipment for the production of ethyl alcohol and bioethanol before starting their operations.

In case of changes in the maximum productivity of equipment, companies will be obliged to provide an updated calculation to the tax authorities within 30 calendar days.

Failure to provide a calculation of the maximum productivity of the equipment or failure to pay the tax liability may result in the suspension of the license for at least 365 days.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law No. 10346 on state regulation of the production and circulation of excisable goods, such as alcohol, tobacco products and fuel.