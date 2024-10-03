2 years of “customs visa-free regime” in Ukraine: almost 120 thousand transit declarations have been issued

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 83572 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157795 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132916 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140145 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137568 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177557 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111887 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169036 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104668 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137380 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136857 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 73687 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105346 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 107547 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157795 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177557 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169036 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196529 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185610 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136857 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137380 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144915 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136423 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153438 views
2 years of “customs visa-free regime” in Ukraine: almost 120 thousand transit declarations have been issued

2 years of "customs visa-free regime" in Ukraine: almost 120 thousand transit declarations have been issued

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14771 views

Over the past two years, almost 120 thousand transit declarations have been processed in the NCTS system. The number of declarations has increased 3.7 times over the past year, with the total amount of guarantees reaching EUR 450 million.

Domestic exporters and importers are eager to use the common transit procedure. In two years, almost 120 thousand declarations have been processed in the NCTS transit system . Moreover, the number of declarations issued over the past year has increased 3.7 times, the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported, according to UNN. 

Details 

The customs service reminded that on October 1, 2022, Ukraine acceded to the Convention on a Common Transit Procedure and began the international application of the NCTS electronic transit system.

In 2 years, almost 120 thousand declarations were issued in the NCTS (including about 5 thousand internal transit operations). At the same time, over the past year, compared to the figures as of October 1, 2023, the number of declarations filed has increased 3.7 times.

Over two years, 137 general and almost 10 thousand individual guarantees were registered in the NCTS guarantee management system. The total amount of guarantees reached almost EUR 450 million.

The customs service pointed out that the NCTS system is the basis of the European Union's customs IT systems and is one of those that must be implemented in Ukraine to join the EU. In April of this year, Ukraine was among the first countries in the Convention to switch to the updated version of the system - NCTS Phase 5.

Shmyhal meets with USAID administrator: discusses energy recovery and customs reform02.10.24, 18:32 • 15493 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy
state-fiscal-service-of-ukraineState Fiscal Service of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising