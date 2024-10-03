2 years of “customs visa-free regime” in Ukraine: almost 120 thousand transit declarations have been issued

Domestic exporters and importers are eager to use the common transit procedure. In two years, almost 120 thousand declarations have been processed in the NCTS transit system . Moreover, the number of declarations issued over the past year has increased 3.7 times, the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported, according to UNN.

Details

The customs service reminded that on October 1, 2022, Ukraine acceded to the Convention on a Common Transit Procedure and began the international application of the NCTS electronic transit system.

In 2 years, almost 120 thousand declarations were issued in the NCTS (including about 5 thousand internal transit operations). At the same time, over the past year, compared to the figures as of October 1, 2023, the number of declarations filed has increased 3.7 times.

Over two years, 137 general and almost 10 thousand individual guarantees were registered in the NCTS guarantee management system. The total amount of guarantees reached almost EUR 450 million.

The customs service pointed out that the NCTS system is the basis of the European Union's customs IT systems and is one of those that must be implemented in Ukraine to join the EU. In April of this year, Ukraine was among the first countries in the Convention to switch to the updated version of the system - NCTS Phase 5.

