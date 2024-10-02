Shmyhal meets with USAID administrator: discusses energy recovery and customs reform

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with USAID Administrator Samantha Power. They discussed the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector and other important joint projects. The head of the Ukrainian government said this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

We had an intense and productive meeting with USAID Administrator Samantha Power. Energy is the number one priority. We are preparing for a difficult winter. We coordinated our needs for equipment to restore and decentralize the power system - Shmygal said.

Other projects were also discussed, including the restoration of residential buildings and the provision of drinking water in Mykolaiv.

He thanked USAID for its programs to support small and medium-sized businesses. We want to develop cooperation in this area, particularly in the agricultural sector. We also touched upon the implementation of reforms. USAID is ready to help and invest in customs reform - summarized the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Recall

USAID Administrator Samantha Power has announced $237 million in support of Ukrainians in need. The funds will be used to provide vital assistance, including medical and market-based assistance, to conflict-affected people as winter approaches.