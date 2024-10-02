ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 02:48 PM
February 28, 03:20 PM
February 28, 05:55 PM
February 28, 06:08 PM
February 28, 06:35 PM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
February 28, 03:20 PM
February 28, 02:48 PM
February 28, 09:59 AM
February 28, 09:03 AM
February 26, 05:09 PM
Shmyhal meets with USAID administrator: discusses energy recovery and customs reform

Shmyhal meets with USAID administrator: discusses energy recovery and customs reform

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15494 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with USAID Administrator Samantha Power. They discussed energy recovery, business support, and reforms, including customs.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with USAID Administrator Samantha Power. They discussed the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector and other important joint projects. The head of the Ukrainian government said this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

We had an intense and productive meeting with USAID Administrator Samantha Power. Energy is the number one priority. We are preparing for a difficult winter. We coordinated our needs for equipment to restore and decentralize the power system

- Shmygal said. 

Other projects were also discussed, including the restoration of residential buildings and the provision of drinking water in Mykolaiv. 

He thanked USAID for its programs to support small and medium-sized businesses. We want to develop cooperation in this area, particularly in the agricultural sector. We also touched upon the implementation of reforms. USAID is ready to help and invest in customs reform

- summarized the Prime Minister of Ukraine. 

Recall

USAID Administrator Samantha Power has announced $237 million in support of Ukrainians in need. The funds will be used to provide vital assistance, including medical and market-based assistance, to conflict-affected people as winter approaches.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
mykolaivMykolaiv

Contact us about advertising