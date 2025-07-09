Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years

Kate Middleton wore a royal tiara for the first time since 2023, writes UNN with reference to Today.com.

The 43-year-old representative of the British royal family was photographed on July 8, when she arrived at a state banquet at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince William.

She wore Queen Mary's classic "Lover's Knot" tiara, one of her most popular tiaras, as well as a dark red Givenchy dress by Sarah Burton (Burton also created the princess's iconic wedding dress).

This famous piece of jewelry is easily recognizable by its numerous pearls.

The banquet was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, marking the first French state visit to Great Britain since Brexit.

The banquet, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, was Kate's first appearance in a tiara since she was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024.

According to People.com, prior to her latest appearance, Kate wore a tiara at Buckingham Palace in December 2023. At that time, she wore the "Lover's Knot". That same month, she made her last public appearance before being diagnosed with cancer.

