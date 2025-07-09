$41.850.05
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 11865 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 43769 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 103614 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
03:42 AM • 115148 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 150478 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 113034 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 184024 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 199637 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81918 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 62229 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3926 views

Kate Middleton wore the Lover's Knot Tiara for the first time since December 2023 at a state banquet at Windsor Castle. This is her first appearance in a tiara since her cancer diagnosis was announced in March 2024.

Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years

Kate Middleton wore a royal tiara for the first time since 2023, writes UNN with reference to Today.com.

Details

The 43-year-old representative of the British royal family was photographed on July 8, when she arrived at a state banquet at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince William.

She wore Queen Mary's classic "Lover's Knot" tiara, one of her most popular tiaras, as well as a dark red Givenchy dress by Sarah Burton (Burton also created the princess's iconic wedding dress).

This famous piece of jewelry is easily recognizable by its numerous pearls.

The banquet was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, marking the first French state visit to Great Britain since Brexit.

The banquet, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, was Kate's first appearance in a tiara since she was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024.

According to People.com, prior to her latest appearance, Kate wore a tiara at Buckingham Palace in December 2023. At that time, she wore the "Lover's Knot". That same month, she made her last public appearance before being diagnosed with cancer.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
William, Prince of Wales
Queen Camilla
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
Brigitte Macron
France
United Kingdom
