Macron met King Charles III in Windsor

Upon arriving in Great Britain, French President Emmanuel Macron is now in Windsor, where he is meeting with British King Charles III, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Reuters notes that Macron has a strong personal relationship with the King, and there were smiles.

Charles is expected to emphasize the "plurality of complex threats" facing both countries when he speaks later at the castle.

Macron begins three-day visit to London: Ukraine expected to be mentioned at meetings

Accompanied by the heir to the throne, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Catherine.

Reuters adds that before heading to London to address Parliament, Macron joined Charles to inspect the Guard of Honour. He was to have lunch with the family and view the Royal Collection, paintings and furniture collected by the Windsors over centuries.

Macron mentioned support for Ukraine at the start of his visit to Britain