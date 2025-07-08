Macron mentioned support for Ukraine at the start of his visit to Britain

French President Emmanuel Macron, before arriving in Great Britain for a state visit, which will include a Franco-British summit, mentioned continued support for Ukraine. He wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

I am arriving in the United Kingdom for a state visit, which will be followed by a Franco-British summit. This is an important moment for our two nations. The United Kingdom is a strategic partner, ally, friend. Our ties are ancient, forged by history and strengthened by trust. - Macron said.

He also noted that the countries will together address the main challenges of the present time: security, defense, nuclear energy, space, innovation, artificial intelligence, migration, and culture. All these areas are where we seek to act together and deepen our cooperation in a concrete, effective, and lasting way.

Our joint efforts in support of Ukraine — because it is about the security of our continent — our industrial projects with EDF, our cooperation in space, and joint military activities — all these are concrete examples that demonstrate how vibrant and future-oriented our partnership is. - added Macron.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron begins a three-day state visit to London, the first since 2008. A meeting with King Charles III and discussion of a migration agreement are expected.