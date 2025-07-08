Macron mentioned support for Ukraine at the start of his visit to Britain
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron began a state visit to Great Britain, where a Franco-British summit will take place. Security, defense, nuclear energy, space, innovation, artificial intelligence, migration, culture, and support for Ukraine will be discussed.
French President Emmanuel Macron, before arriving in Great Britain for a state visit, which will include a Franco-British summit, mentioned continued support for Ukraine. He wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.
I am arriving in the United Kingdom for a state visit, which will be followed by a Franco-British summit. This is an important moment for our two nations. The United Kingdom is a strategic partner, ally, friend. Our ties are ancient, forged by history and strengthened by trust.
He also noted that the countries will together address the main challenges of the present time: security, defense, nuclear energy, space, innovation, artificial intelligence, migration, and culture. All these areas are where we seek to act together and deepen our cooperation in a concrete, effective, and lasting way.
Our joint efforts in support of Ukraine — because it is about the security of our continent — our industrial projects with EDF, our cooperation in space, and joint military activities — all these are concrete examples that demonstrate how vibrant and future-oriented our partnership is.
French President Emmanuel Macron begins a three-day state visit to London, the first since 2008. A meeting with King Charles III and discussion of a migration agreement are expected.