Macron begins three-day visit to London: Ukraine expected to be mentioned at meetings

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 43524 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 81862 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 94308 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 122292 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 123576 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 116203 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 222576 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 69335 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 85481 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138548 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4.5m/s
43%
744mm
Popular news
Israel prepares for new military actions against Iran and expects Trump to give the "green light" - AxiosJuly 7, 11:19 PM • 18215 views
Bad weather changes train schedule: Ukrzaliznytsia told which routes will be delayedJuly 8, 12:39 AM • 34225 views
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver Concentrate02:39 AM • 25679 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 804:05 AM • 28609 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 9875 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 112780 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 101462 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 124068 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 129559 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 222595 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Slovakia
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 112146 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 301283 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 141091 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 257977 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 280256 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Facebook
Tesla Model Y
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-101

Macron begins three-day visit to London: Ukraine expected to be mentioned at meetings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 405 views

French President Emmanuel Macron begins a three-day state visit to London, the first since 2008. He is expected to meet with King Charles III and discuss the migration agreement.

Macron begins three-day visit to London: Ukraine expected to be mentioned at meetings

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in London today for a three-day state visit. This is the first visit of its kind since 2008, and it will be an important moment for neighborly relations, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

The visit is expected to be accompanied by great pomp and ceremony today, when Macron is expected to meet King Charles III. "And then there will be tough politics, as the prime minister seeks to conclude a migration agreement before the French president returns to Paris," the publication writes.

After being met by Wills and Kate at Northolt Air Base this morning, Macron and his wife Brigitte will ride in a carriage through Windsor with the King and Queen around noon. At Windsor Castle, they will be greeted with many ceremonial items (weapons, regimental bands, "items related to France" from the Royal Collection) before being treated to lunch. Most of this will be filmed and shown on television, the publication notes.

The King is expected to welcome the progress of the two countries in resetting relations after Brexit, their continued support for Ukraine, and their shared goals on climate change.

A former diplomat said officials would be closely watching for any mention of support for Ukraine or Starmer's "reset" of UK-EU relations.

"Look at what the King did regarding Canada and Ukraine, without saying a word," they noted, referring, as the publication writes, to "his recent demonstration of solidarity with the British Commonwealth country and with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the face of Donald Trump's disfavor."

And then Macron, as indicated, will quickly head to London to address both houses of the British Parliament at 4:15 PM local time.

Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: details07.07.25, 11:09 • 131244 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
Canada
Paris
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
London
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9