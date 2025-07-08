Macron begins three-day visit to London: Ukraine expected to be mentioned at meetings

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in London today for a three-day state visit. This is the first visit of its kind since 2008, and it will be an important moment for neighborly relations, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

The visit is expected to be accompanied by great pomp and ceremony today, when Macron is expected to meet King Charles III. "And then there will be tough politics, as the prime minister seeks to conclude a migration agreement before the French president returns to Paris," the publication writes.

After being met by Wills and Kate at Northolt Air Base this morning, Macron and his wife Brigitte will ride in a carriage through Windsor with the King and Queen around noon. At Windsor Castle, they will be greeted with many ceremonial items (weapons, regimental bands, "items related to France" from the Royal Collection) before being treated to lunch. Most of this will be filmed and shown on television, the publication notes.

The King is expected to welcome the progress of the two countries in resetting relations after Brexit, their continued support for Ukraine, and their shared goals on climate change.

A former diplomat said officials would be closely watching for any mention of support for Ukraine or Starmer's "reset" of UK-EU relations.

"Look at what the King did regarding Canada and Ukraine, without saying a word," they noted, referring, as the publication writes, to "his recent demonstration of solidarity with the British Commonwealth country and with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the face of Donald Trump's disfavor."

And then Macron, as indicated, will quickly head to London to address both houses of the British Parliament at 4:15 PM local time.

Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: details