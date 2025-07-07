Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: details

Disagreements have arisen between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding aid to Ukraine within the framework of the "coalition of the willing." This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Disagreements also arose due to different approaches to communicating with US President Donald Trump. As the publication notes, France began to express irritation with Britain's decision to interact with Trump amid the desire to keep him in negotiations for peace in Ukraine.

At the same time, London began to be annoyed by Paris's approach to negotiations. According to one high-ranking British diplomat, it was decided to hold difficult conversations privately, which is not in Macron's style.

The diplomat called Starmer's strategy in communicating with the US president "shameless but necessary."

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced new negotiations of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine. He also reported that US President Donald Trump "very clearly stated his commitment to NATO's Article 5."