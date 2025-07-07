$41.730.01
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2257 views

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have disagreements regarding aid to Ukraine within the framework of the "coalition of the willing" and approaches to communicating with Donald Trump. France is irritated by Britain's decision to engage with Trump, while London is annoyed by Paris's approach to negotiations.

Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: details

Disagreements have arisen between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding aid to Ukraine within the framework of the "coalition of the willing." This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Disagreements also arose due to different approaches to communicating with US President Donald Trump. As the publication notes, France began to express irritation with Britain's decision to interact with Trump amid the desire to keep him in negotiations for peace in Ukraine.

At the same time, London began to be annoyed by Paris's approach to negotiations. According to one high-ranking British diplomat, it was decided to hold difficult conversations privately, which is not in Macron's style.

The diplomat called Starmer's strategy in communicating with the US president "shameless but necessary."

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced new negotiations of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine. He also reported that US President Donald Trump "very clearly stated his commitment to NATO's Article 5."

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
NATO
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Germany
