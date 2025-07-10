Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced the signing of about 200 agreements totaling 10 billion euros at the Ukraine Recovery Conference. This demonstrates partners' trust in Ukraine and serves as a signal for Italian and other businesses.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that about 200 agreements totaling 10 billion euros had been signed. This symbolizes the partners' trust in Ukraine. The Head of State announced this during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, as reported by UNN.
The President of Ukraine added that this is a signal of trust in Ukraine from its partners.
The conference has practical agreements, this is the participation of Italian companies in the restoration of our life. This is a signal from Italian business, from other businesses present here, a signal of trust in Ukraine
Addition
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to create a clear plan for the reconstruction of our state. A "Marshall Plan" style approach is necessary.