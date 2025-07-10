Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that a criminal case has been opened regarding the murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv. Measures are being taken to clarify all circumstances, the SBU told a journalist from UNN.

Details

"A criminal case has been opened regarding the murder of an SBU officer in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. The Security Service and the National Police are taking comprehensive measures to clarify all circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice," the SBU reported.

It is reported that the pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assault on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a serviceman).

Addition

In Kyiv, on the morning of July 10, 2025, SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych was killed by five gunshots. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.