Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile system

Beijing is verifying information regarding the detention of Chinese citizens by the Ukrainian side for attempting to transfer secret documentation about the Ukrainian Neptune missile system, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning at a briefing on July 10, writes UNN.

China is verifying the information. If any Chinese citizens are involved, we will protect their legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the law. - commented Mao Ning on the detention.

Recall

On July 9, it was reported that law enforcement officers exposed and detained Chinese citizens who tried to transfer secret documentation about the Ukrainian Neptune missile system.