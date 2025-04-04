R-360 Neptune

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13588 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23933 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62119 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209543 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120268 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388380 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308259 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213313 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244003 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254988 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128319 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209550 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388384 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252634 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308261 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1462 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12378 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42683 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70763 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56633 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

R-360 Neptune

Ukrainian anti-ship and land-attack cruise missile
Ukrainian drone that can hit 3,000 km has passed testing - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian long-range drone, capable of hitting 3,000 km, has passed testing. A report on the use of Ukrainian missiles – "Long Neptune" was also heard.

War • March 17, 06:58 PM • 185428 views

The "Magura" reconnaissance company "burned" the workshop of the 155th Brigade of the Russian Marines: video

The reconnaissance company of the 47th OMBR discovered the workshop of the 155th Brigade of the Russian Marines with a Fly Eye 3. 0 drone, where additional armor was being welded. HIMARS of neighboring units conducted testing, the workshop was destroyed.

War • March 17, 02:22 PM • 19230 views

Ukrainian missile "Long Neptune" with a range of 1000 km has passed testing and successful combat use - Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian missile "Long Neptune" has successfully passed tests and combat use at a distance of one thousand kilometers. Also, new support packages from partners were discussed.

War • March 15, 11:32 AM • 91786 views

Russian Federation says drone attack on oil pumping station in Krasnodar region

Seven drones attacked the Kropotkinskaya oil transportation station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. The station is decommissioned, oil transportation is carried out at reduced modes.

War • February 17, 08:56 AM • 25698 views

Russian losses per day: more than 1500 troops and dozens of vehicles

Over the past day, the Russian army lost 1,530 soldiers, 52 armored combat vehicles and 149 vehicles. The total losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war have reached almost 860 thousand personnel.

War • February 17, 05:46 AM • 31322 views

The Russian Defense Ministry announces the destruction of 90 Ukrainian drones and a Neptune missile

The Russian Defense Ministry reports intercepting 90 Ukrainian UAVs in various regions and over seas. Most of the drones were shot down over the Sea of Azov and Krasnodar Territory.

War • February 17, 05:10 AM • 109059 views

SBU and Navy operation: Russian reconnaissance drone storage facility in Russia is destroyed

The SBU and the Navy conducted a successful operation to destroy a Russian reconnaissance drone depot in Rostov region. The attack involved the use of drones and a Neptune missile, which led to the detonation of ammunition.

War • January 10, 12:27 PM • 24858 views

In Zelensky's New Year's greeting, a missile launch from the Sapsan OTRK was shown for the first time

In the President's New Year's address, the launch of the Sapsan missile was demonstrated for the first time. Zelenskyy spoke about the production of Ukrainian missiles and drones, including one million UAVs a year.

Society • December 31, 10:36 PM • 99579 views

Ukraine is developing a missile that can reach moscow - The Economist

Ukraine is working on a new Trembita missile with a range to moscow. The basic version has a speed of 400 km/h and a range of 200 km, and production is planned after the completion of tests.

War • December 24, 12:34 AM • 21515 views

Russian Defense Ministry comments on the strike on Kyiv: it was a “retaliatory” attack

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that it attacked the SBU and Luch design bureau facilities in response to the attack on the Kamensky plant. However, Ukrainian air defense shot down all 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired at Kyiv.

War • December 20, 08:40 AM • 20033 views

Zelensky announces successful test of new Ruta missile

The President of Ukraine reported on the successful testing of the new Ruta missile and the mass production of the Palianytsia missile. He also spoke about the delivery of the first batch of the Peklo drone missile and other Ukrainian developments.

War • December 10, 05:42 PM • 22415 views

Russian Telegram channels announced an attack on the Belbek in the occupied Crimea

Russian sources report an attack on about 40 UAVs and missiles in Crimea, in particular on the Belbek airfield. In Sevastopol, smoke was observed and explosions were heard.

War • November 27, 09:55 AM • 22682 views

In occupied Sevastopol the air defense system was reported to be operating

The occupation authorities of Sevastopol reported the operation of air defense and the downing of a Neptune missile over the sea. Earlier, a naval mine exploded in the area of Streletskaya Bay due to a storm.

War • November 21, 01:34 PM • 22230 views

President: Ukraine plans large-scale production of drones and missiles in 2025

President Zelenskyy announced the production of 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 cruise missiles in 2025. The resilience plan includes an increase in direct funding for brigades and the creation of a Technology Beta.

War • November 19, 10:30 AM • 16193 views

Zelensky announces successful flight test of new Ukrainian ballistic missile

President Zelenskyy reports successful flight tests of a new Ukrainian ballistic missile. Ukraine has significantly increased production of munitions and drones, including a new long-range drone missile, the Palyanytsia.

War • October 1, 07:35 PM • 42375 views

Ukraine can produce up to 4 million drones annually - Zelensky

The President announced a significant increase in weapons production in Ukraine. In particular, 4 million drones can be produced annually and up to 20 Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems per month, and a new ballistic missile has been successfully tested.

War • October 1, 05:30 PM • 35070 views

Explosions in Crimea, occupants report downed UAVs, Neptune and marine drones

Explosions were heard in Crimea. The occupation authorities claim to have shot down a Neptune missile, drones and maritime drones.

War • August 9, 02:40 AM • 134877 views

Romania plans to develop Neptun missiles with Ukraine - mass media

Romania intends to cooperate with Ukraine in the development of weapons, especially Neptun missiles. The aim is to strengthen control over the Black Sea after the war and strengthen the defense partnership.

News of the World • August 3, 12:56 PM • 28486 views