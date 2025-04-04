R-360 Neptune

Ukrainian long-range drone, capable of hitting 3,000 km, has passed testing. A report on the use of Ukrainian missiles – "Long Neptune" was also heard.
The reconnaissance company of the 47th OMBR discovered the workshop of the 155th Brigade of the Russian Marines with a Fly Eye 3. 0 drone, where additional armor was being welded. HIMARS of neighboring units conducted testing, the workshop was destroyed.
The Ukrainian missile "Long Neptune" has successfully passed tests and combat use at a distance of one thousand kilometers. Also, new support packages from partners were discussed.
Seven drones attacked the Kropotkinskaya oil transportation station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. The station is decommissioned, oil transportation is carried out at reduced modes.
Over the past day, the Russian army lost 1,530 soldiers, 52 armored combat vehicles and 149 vehicles. The total losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war have reached almost 860 thousand personnel.
The Russian Defense Ministry reports intercepting 90 Ukrainian UAVs in various regions and over seas. Most of the drones were shot down over the Sea of Azov and Krasnodar Territory.
The SBU and the Navy conducted a successful operation to destroy a Russian reconnaissance drone depot in Rostov region. The attack involved the use of drones and a Neptune missile, which led to the detonation of ammunition.
In the President's New Year's address, the launch of the Sapsan missile was demonstrated for the first time. Zelenskyy spoke about the production of Ukrainian missiles and drones, including one million UAVs a year.
Ukraine is working on a new Trembita missile with a range to moscow. The basic version has a speed of 400 km/h and a range of 200 km, and production is planned after the completion of tests.
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that it attacked the SBU and Luch design bureau facilities in response to the attack on the Kamensky plant. However, Ukrainian air defense shot down all 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired at Kyiv.
The President of Ukraine reported on the successful testing of the new Ruta missile and the mass production of the Palianytsia missile. He also spoke about the delivery of the first batch of the Peklo drone missile and other Ukrainian developments.
Russian sources report an attack on about 40 UAVs and missiles in Crimea, in particular on the Belbek airfield. In Sevastopol, smoke was observed and explosions were heard.
The occupation authorities of Sevastopol reported the operation of air defense and the downing of a Neptune missile over the sea. Earlier, a naval mine exploded in the area of Streletskaya Bay due to a storm.
President Zelenskyy announced the production of 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 cruise missiles in 2025. The resilience plan includes an increase in direct funding for brigades and the creation of a Technology Beta.
President Zelenskyy reports successful flight tests of a new Ukrainian ballistic missile. Ukraine has significantly increased production of munitions and drones, including a new long-range drone missile, the Palyanytsia.
The President announced a significant increase in weapons production in Ukraine. In particular, 4 million drones can be produced annually and up to 20 Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems per month, and a new ballistic missile has been successfully tested.
Explosions were heard in Crimea. The occupation authorities claim to have shot down a Neptune missile, drones and maritime drones.
Romania intends to cooperate with Ukraine in the development of weapons, especially Neptun missiles. The aim is to strengthen control over the Black Sea after the war and strengthen the defense partnership.