Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025

Among Ukraine's main achievements this year are the consolidation of European partners around itself and the fact that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul did not turn into a place of Kyiv's capitulation. Political scientist Oleh Lisnyi told UNN about this.

Key victories of Ukraine on the international arena

This year, the "Coalition of the Willing" was created. This is a bloc of countries that have pledged to support Ukraine in the war started by Russia. Its creation was announced by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following a summit of 18 world leaders in London.

The goal of the coalition is to consolidate European support for Ukraine amid unstable US politics.

Lisnyi emphasized that a serious positive is that Ukraine was able to consolidate around itself sane states, that is, those that play a serious role in the life and existence of Europe.

The fact that they have united around our vision for ending the war, or at least a mechanism that brings this moment closer, over the past period is very important. - said Lisnyi.

Previously and periodically now, the idea is voiced that Europe is tired of us, that Kyiv may be left alone with Russia.

However, as the political scientist noted, this is not true and Europe continues to stand with Ukraine.

Also, despite changes in the political landscape in the US with the arrival of Donald Trump, as Lisnyi points out, Ukraine has still managed to maintain the world's attention.

"We were able not only to maintain attention, but also to make sane Europeans believe, and we truly are, a part of Europe. I believe that this is the moment that allows us now not only to stay afloat, but also to have a more or less positive vision for the future, as a state that will still exist despite Putin's plans," Lisnyi said.

Thus, on August 17, a joint statement by the "Coalition of the Willing" stated that it is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities and to take the sky and sea under protection.

Negotiations with Russia

This year, several rounds of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations took place in Istanbul. Despite the low level of the Russian delegation and the obvious attempt by the Russian side to hinder real negotiations, particularly at the leadership level, positive moments for Kyiv were achieved during these meetings.

As Lisnyi points out, this refers to prisoner exchanges. The negotiations in Istanbul accelerated this process.

"The humanitarian component is very important, it cannot be underestimated, because Russia is a terrorist state that systematically takes hostages – military, civilians, children. Therefore, this is a breakthrough, because, I think, there were many exchanges this year and there will be more," the political scientist said.

Also, according to him, there is a positive political component here.

"Istanbul did not turn into a place of Ukraine's capitulation. We were able to build communication in such a way that Russia failed to make us guilty of disrupting peace processes. They tried to do this in Istanbul, in Alaska, when the ball was thrown to our side and there was a statement that now everything depends on Zelenskyy," Lisnyi noted.

However, as the political scientist points out, now the ball is in Russia's court.

"This did not last long, because now the ball is in Russia's court and now claims will be made against it if Putin does not agree to meet with Zelenskyy. Then, we can appeal to the fact that Russia does not want peace and let's do something," Lisnyi said.

Positive changes in the relationship between Zelenskyy and Trump

Lisnyi points to the progress in Zelenskyy's relations with Trump, as it was possible to change the tone of negotiations to a more positive one compared to the failed and scandalous meeting in the Oval Office in February.

Thus, commenting on the last meeting in Washington between the Ukrainian President and Trump, the political scientist noted that: "A serious step was made towards understanding Trump and working with him."

Lisnyi noted that Kyiv has learned to work with the US president's team.

I believe that it turned out very cool in a very short period, because after the Oval Office in February, it was believed that this was it, no one would help us, they would turn away from us and it was a fiasco, but I believe that the communication between Zelenskyy and Trump during the burial of the Pope in the Vatican was a very positive moment, because there was a one-on-one conversation and then we saw a cardinal change in Trump's position and it lasted for a very long time. - Lisnyi explained.

Main challenges for Ukraine

Despite some positive changes in relations with the US, the change of power in America generally poses a challenge for Ukraine.

"Also, a serious challenge remains the war and the reaction to this war, first of all, of the United States. Because Trump's positioning is not even, he is either for us or for Russia. This is a very serious challenge. This is Trump's unstable attitude to the war, or a misunderstanding of the deep reasons. This is a very serious challenge, because then the war can only be suspended," Lisnyi emphasized.

In addition, the political scientist noted that there are challenges on the European "front" - the position of Slovakia and Hungary.

This refers to blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU.

According to the political scientist, the delay in Ukraine's accession to the European Union is based on the unconstructive position of Hungary, which is influenced by Russia.

Despite some consolidation of efforts by European partners, Lisnyi notes that it is important to maintain Europe's attention to Ukraine and push it towards more serious assistance.

Lisnyi added that in autumn-winter, Russia may again start striking energy infrastructure.

"The enemy is insidious and will try to turn off the lights and heat again," he added.

Challenge in the defense sector

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently announced the successful testing of a new Ukrainian missile "Flamingo", which has a flight range of about 3000 km.

Zelenskyy noted that mass production is expected to begin at the end of the year or in early 2025.

Lisnyi noted that the question is whether Ukraine will really be able to create a powerful missile component.

"In my opinion, this will be one of the turning points in the war," Lisnyi believes.

Also, according to the political scientist, Russia's allies, in particular North Korea, will be a challenge on the front.

"The question is whether the circle of Russia's allies on the battlefield will not increase. Not just as mercenaries, but whether some other specific country will join the war against us. Russian-Belarusian exercises remain a challenge, because they can grow into something more," Lisnyi said.

However, according to Lisnyi, the biggest challenge is the negotiation process, since Ukraine does not moderate it.

"The question is whether we will be able to turn the situation around in the negotiation case, so that the US clearly determines who is to blame and applies sanctions against Russia," Lisnyi said.

Main achievements of Ukraine on the battlefield during the year

Special operation "Spiderweb"

On June 1, the SBU conducted a unique special operation to simultaneously hit four military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation: "Olenya", "Ivanovo", "Dyagilevo" and "Belaya". The aggressor state's strategic aviation, which regularly shells peaceful Ukrainian cities, was based there.

The estimated cost of equipment damaged as a result of the SBU's "Spiderweb" special operation exceeds 7 billion US dollars.

The total losses of enemy aircraft amount to 41 units, including "A-50", "Tu-95", "Tu-22", "Tu-160" aircraft, as well as "An-12" and "Il-78".

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that a year ago the Kursk operation became a key stage of the modern military campaign and an important element of the strategic initiative that thwarted Russia's attempts to advance further in the eastern direction.

President Zelenskyy recently stated that Ukraine maintains its presence in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

"Thanks to this presence, tens of thousands of 'Russian' personnel are currently there and are not being transferred to Donetsk region and other directions," Zelenskyy stated.

From August 4 to 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard cleared six settlements in Donetsk region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Pokrovsk was also cleared and 7 occupiers were captured.

Ukraine's achievements in the defense sector in 2025

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently confirmed the successful testing of a new Ukrainian missile "Flamingo". Its main advantage is its unique flight range of about 3000 km.

Zelenskyy emphasized that further success depends on stable funding and the results of subsequent tests.

The Ukrainian missile "Long Neptune" has been tested and successfully used in combat. Its range is one thousand kilometers.

Also this year, a Ukrainian long-range drone capable of hitting targets at 3,000 km was tested.

In President Zelenskyy's New Year's address, the launch of a ballistic missile from the OTRK "Sapsan" was shown for the first time.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak stated in June this year that the production of "Sapsan" missiles in Ukraine is going very well.

The Times wrote that Ukraine has begun mass production of the "Sapsan" short-range ballistic missile, which was first used in combat in May 2025, hitting a Russian military target at a distance of approximately 185 miles.

The "Sapsan" missile, packed with 480 kg of explosives, has more than twice the payload of the US Army Tactical Missile System (Atacms) and can travel at more than five times the speed of sound.

