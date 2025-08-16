Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"

US President Donald Trump spoke about a three-hour meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, stating that significant progress had been made, although no official agreement was reached. Now, according to him, everything depends on the actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump stated this during a conversation with an American journalist, writes UNN.

Details

Donald Trump, after negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, gave an interview to an American journalist, where he described the course of the meeting. According to him, the negotiations lasted almost three hours and covered a wide range of issues.

We agreed on many points. Now it all depends on President Zelenskyy how to implement all this... And if they want, I will be at the next meeting - Trump stated, hinting at a possible future summit between him, Putin, and Zelenskyy.

Despite the absence of a formal agreement, the US President emphasized that the meeting brought significant progress in the negotiation process. Analysts note that his comments may signal Trump's attempts to present himself as a mediator in the conflict and influence international attention to the situation in Ukraine.

Recall

Donald Trump rated the summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska 10 out of 10. A full understanding regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine was not reached.

Negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska concluded. The US stated that there was no agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine, despite Russia's statements about the productivity of the meeting.