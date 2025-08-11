$41.390.07
UNN Lite
Provocations during the Russian and Belarusian military exercises "Zapad-2025" cannot be ruled out - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, stated that provocations are possible during the joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus, but there is currently no strike group near the Ukrainian border.

Provocations during the Russian and Belarusian military exercises "Zapad-2025" cannot be ruled out - Demchenko

During the joint military exercises of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus on the territory of Belarus "West-2025", one cannot rule out the possibility of provocations or further escalation of the situation regarding Ukraine's security. However, no strike group formation is currently observed in the direction of the Ukrainian border. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon on Monday, reports  UNN.

Details

"It has already been reported that the first units, forces regarding equipment and personnel, Russians began to bring into Belarus for joint exercises, the active phase of which is to take place in September. What I said about their small number, which is currently available, refers to several hundred conditionally servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces and several dozen pieces of equipment that have already arrived on the territory of Belarus," Demchenko said.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine sees that Belarus has also sent some of its units and forces to Russia, where there are also training grounds where the exercises are to take place.

"Intelligence units and the Ministry of Defense, the State Border Guard Service constantly monitor the further possible arrival of Russian units on the territory of Belarus in order to understand how many, in fact, they can use for these joint exercises, especially at the training grounds on the territory of Belarus.

"In general, as before, this direction is threatening for us. We understand that during these exercises, one cannot rule out the possibility of provocations or further escalation of the situation regarding the security of our country," Demchenko said.

But he noted that currently no strike group formation is observed in the direction of the Ukrainian border on the territory of Belarus.

"Given the forces that are currently available, this is not a significant threat that can come from the territory of Belarus. We, as before, do not observe that any strike group was formed or was being formed in the direction of our border on the territory of Belarus. - Demchenko said. - The task of intelligence units is to fully obtain the necessary information about the Russian forces that it will be able to involve in these exercises on the territory of Belarus. At the moment, we do not observe a significant number."

Belarus accelerates production of drones and dual-use electronics - Foreign Intelligence Service

Context

In early August, it was reported that the first group of military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces and military equipment arrived in Belarus for preparation and participation in the joint "strategic exercises" "West-2025" ("Zapad-2025"), which will take place in September.  

Bild reported that Germany, four weeks before the start of the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025", relocated five Eurofighter fighters and 150 military personnel to Poland.

Anna Murashko

