Belarus accelerates production of drones and dual-use electronics - Foreign Intelligence Service

Against the backdrop of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the government of the Republic of Belarus is accelerating the launch of productions related to drones, dual-use electronics, and aiming equipment. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the plant for the production of composite elements for UAVs, created on the basis of the Scientific and Production Center for Multipurpose Unmanned Systems, is operating at full capacity.

A similar situation is observed at "Zenit-BelOMO". There, the production of aiming and auto components is being expanded, oriented towards the domestic market and partners from the Commonwealth of Independent States.

At the same time, the "Integral" enterprise continues to expand its production capacities for the output of dual-use electronics. In particular, this refers to microchips that Russia can use for guidance systems in Kh-101 missiles.

The new workshop is expected to be put into operation in December, and by 2026 - to reach its nominal production level - stated the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Recall

On the night of July 29, an unknown unmanned aerial vehicle crashed in the capital of Belarus after being affected by electronic warfare means. According to local residents who spoke to Belarusian media, the UAV first crashed into a building, then fell onto a car and exploded.

UNN, citing the SBU, also reported the detention of a resident of Volyn, who was recruited by the Belarusian KGB and spied for the neighboring state, which is a satellite of Russia.