02:24 PM • 9540 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 11198 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 17799 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 11621 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 21791 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 55021 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 63761 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 66771 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 89851 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 208588 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Now the signals from Russia are indecent, they are trying to “jump off” from the need to hold a meeting - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is sending indecent signals regarding the end of the war, continuing massive attacks. Moscow is trying to avoid a meeting at the leaders' level.

Now the signals from Russia are indecent, they are trying to “jump off” from the need to hold a meeting - Zelenskyy

Russia is sending indecent signals regarding the end of the war. Moscow is trying to "back out" of the need to hold a meeting at the leadership level, while continuing massive attacks against Ukraine. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

A very telling strike, like this entire massive attack, precisely when the world expects a clear answer from the Russians, an answer regarding negotiations on ending the war. There are two formats in which real progress can be achieved - these are formats at the leadership level, a bilateral format between Ukraine and Russia, and a trilateral one - Ukraine, USA, Russia. We discussed this in Washington. Putin spoke about this on a call to President Trump. Now the signals from Russia are simply, to be honest, indecent. They are trying to back out of the need to hold a meeting, they do not want to end this war. They continue massive attacks against Ukraine, and very harsh assaults on the front

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that this war must be ended by increasing pressure on the Russian Federation.

Putin understands nothing but force and pressure. Of course, we are doing and will do everything necessary to protect our state and protect our people. The US President is absolutely right: this should not only be done in defense

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demands that Ukraine withdraw troops from Donbas, abandon NATO membership, and not "allow" Western troops into the country.

Moscow claims that Putin is ready to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But "all issues that need to be considered at the highest level should be thoroughly worked out."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine