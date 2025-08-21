Now the signals from Russia are indecent, they are trying to “jump off” from the need to hold a meeting - Zelenskyy

Russia is sending indecent signals regarding the end of the war. Moscow is trying to "back out" of the need to hold a meeting at the leadership level, while continuing massive attacks against Ukraine. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

A very telling strike, like this entire massive attack, precisely when the world expects a clear answer from the Russians, an answer regarding negotiations on ending the war. There are two formats in which real progress can be achieved - these are formats at the leadership level, a bilateral format between Ukraine and Russia, and a trilateral one - Ukraine, USA, Russia. We discussed this in Washington. Putin spoke about this on a call to President Trump. Now the signals from Russia are simply, to be honest, indecent. They are trying to back out of the need to hold a meeting, they do not want to end this war. They continue massive attacks against Ukraine, and very harsh assaults on the front - said Zelenskyy.

He added that this war must be ended by increasing pressure on the Russian Federation.

Putin understands nothing but force and pressure. Of course, we are doing and will do everything necessary to protect our state and protect our people. The US President is absolutely right: this should not only be done in defense - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demands that Ukraine withdraw troops from Donbas, abandon NATO membership, and not "allow" Western troops into the country.

Moscow claims that Putin is ready to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But "all issues that need to be considered at the highest level should be thoroughly worked out."