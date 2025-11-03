President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to develop defense exports, but keeps some weapons for its own needs. The head of state announced successes in the production of missiles, naval drones, and plans to open "export capitals" in Europe. Zelenskyy spoke about this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

During a meeting with journalists, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the development of domestic defense production and the export potential of Ukrainian weapons.

We cannot export all weapons – some are needed by us. We are ready to work on naval drones – we have twice as many as we use. – he said in response to journalists' questions.

The President added that Ukraine has its own artillery systems, in which it also sees export potential.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine increases weapons production, prepares for export, and opens "defense capitals" in Europe

It would be fair if partners financed 100% of weapons production in Ukraine, and the manufactured weapons were divided in half. There are countries that are ready to transfer their half to Kyiv. – Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state separately noted progress in the production of Ukrainian missiles, including new models of "Flamingo" and "Ruta."

I will not say the number, but by the end of this year, as promised, we expect mass production. There are also our "Neptunes" – the usual and the "long" one, which has already proven itself well. – the head of state emphasized.

Also, according to the president, by the end of autumn, Ukraine will reach the production of interceptor drones in the amount of 600-800 units per day.

Finally, Zelenskyy announced that two "export capitals" for joint weapons production – Berlin and Copenhagen – will start operating in the near future.

