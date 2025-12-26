Ferris wheel in Podil, Kyiv, ceased operation: owner began dismantling at the request of the prosecutor's office

A popular attraction in the center of Kyiv is being dismantled after a series of orders from the city authorities, despite positive results of the technical examination of the structures. This is reported on the official Kyiv Portal, writes UNN.

Details

The Department of Territorial Control of the city of Kyiv announced the closure of the attraction "Panoramic Ferris Wheel". The decision was made at the request of the prosecutor's office. The owner of the structure agreed to carry out the dismantling on his own after receiving official demands from the landscaping inspection.

The specialists of the Department repeatedly issued an order to dismantle the attraction. In particular, the last order was issued on December 22 of this year. In addition, employees of the landscaping inspection drew up an administrative protocol against the owners of the attraction – said Mykhailo Budilov, director of the Department of Territorial Control.

At the same time, he clarified that the direct dismantling of such objects is not within the direct powers of the city's land or controlling departments.

Technical condition of the object

The Ferris wheel was installed in Podil in 2017. According to the last Act of periodic technical inspection dated October 21, 2025, the attraction was in good condition. Experts from the "Interregional Expert and Technical Center" confirmed the safety of operation: metal structures, nodes and mechanisms passed the tests, no cracks or deformations were found.

Currently, the city administration is negotiating with the owner regarding the possible relocation of the attraction to another location in Kyiv.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the Kyiv prosecutor's office appealed to the court with a petition for arrest with a ban on the operation of the Ferris wheel in Podil due to the unsatisfactory condition of the attraction.