Ferris wheel in Podil, Kyiv, ceased operation: owner began dismantling at the request of the prosecutor's office

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
01:36 PM • 5564 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 13053 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 25195 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 18519 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 15975 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 17186 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 19468 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 38128 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17193 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 35430 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4m/s
86%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 20034 views
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko diedDecember 26, 08:36 AM • 10560 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of UkrenergoDecember 26, 09:49 AM • 21152 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two children10:19 AM • 12212 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideo11:33 AM • 11733 views
Publications
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 5368 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 25185 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 38123 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 35423 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 91343 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
David Arakhamia
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 1434 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 4348 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 20094 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 24579 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 28216 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Series
Heating

Ferris wheel in Podil, Kyiv, ceased operation: owner began dismantling at the request of the prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

After a series of orders from the city authorities, the popular attraction in the center of Kyiv is being demolished, despite positive results from the technical examination of the structures. The owner of the structure agreed to carry out the dismantling on his own after receiving official demands from the landscaping inspection.

Ferris wheel in Podil, Kyiv, ceased operation: owner began dismantling at the request of the prosecutor's office

A popular attraction in the center of Kyiv is being dismantled after a series of orders from the city authorities, despite positive results of the technical examination of the structures. This is reported on the official Kyiv Portal, writes UNN.

Details

The Department of Territorial Control of the city of Kyiv announced the closure of the attraction "Panoramic Ferris Wheel". The decision was made at the request of the prosecutor's office. The owner of the structure agreed to carry out the dismantling on his own after receiving official demands from the landscaping inspection.

The specialists of the Department repeatedly issued an order to dismantle the attraction. In particular, the last order was issued on December 22 of this year. In addition, employees of the landscaping inspection drew up an administrative protocol against the owners of the attraction 

– said Mykhailo Budilov, director of the Department of Territorial Control.

At the same time, he clarified that the direct dismantling of such objects is not within the direct powers of the city's land or controlling departments.

Technical condition of the object

The Ferris wheel was installed in Podil in 2017. According to the last Act of periodic technical inspection dated October 21, 2025, the attraction was in good condition. Experts from the "Interregional Expert and Technical Center" confirmed the safety of operation: metal structures, nodes and mechanisms passed the tests, no cracks or deformations were found.

Currently, the city administration is negotiating with the owner regarding the possible relocation of the attraction to another location in Kyiv.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the Kyiv prosecutor's office appealed to the court with a petition for arrest with a ban on the operation of the Ferris wheel in Podil due to the unsatisfactory condition of the attraction. 

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv
Technology
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv