Zelenskyy confirmed the participation of up to 30 HUR special forces in Pokrovsk
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the participation of units of the Main Intelligence Directorate in Pokrovsk, noting that up to 30 HUR special forces are assisting the Armed Forces in this direction, but stated that he does not know the details of this special operation. The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.
Details
During a meeting with journalists, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on information about a possible HUR special operation in the Pokrovsk area. According to him, he does not know the details of the operation, but the head of state confirmed the fact of the intelligence officers' participation in the hostilities.
"I don't know about the HUR special operation in Pokrovsk, but there are special forces there. Yes, there was a landing. There are up to 30 intelligence representatives in Pokrovsk, they are helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine."
The President emphasized that it is the units of the Air Assault Forces, marines, and mechanized brigades that are the main shield holding back Russian forces in the Pokrovsk direction.
"The Air Assault Forces, marines, and mechanized brigades are the main 'fence' for the Russians in the Pokrovsk direction today, but everyone is doing a great job."
