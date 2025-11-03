$42.080.01
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
04:38 PM • 9548 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
03:27 PM • 13101 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
02:53 PM • 15314 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 15698 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
02:12 PM • 24665 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 15391 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
01:00 PM • 14733 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 28407 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33180 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Zelenskyy confirmed the participation of up to 30 HUR special forces in Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that up to 30 HUR special forces are assisting the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk, but he does not have details of the special operation. He emphasized that the main shield in the Pokrovsk direction consists of the Airborne Assault Troops, marines, and mechanized brigades.

Zelenskyy confirmed the participation of up to 30 HUR special forces in Pokrovsk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the participation of units of the Main Intelligence Directorate in Pokrovsk, noting that up to 30 HUR special forces are assisting the Armed Forces in this direction, but stated that he does not know the details of this special operation. The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

During a meeting with journalists, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on information about a possible HUR special operation in the Pokrovsk area. According to him, he does not know the details of the operation, but the head of state confirmed the fact of the intelligence officers' participation in the hostilities.

"I don't know about the HUR special operation in Pokrovsk, but there are special forces there. Yes, there was a landing. There are up to 30 intelligence representatives in Pokrovsk, they are helping the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

– Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that it is the units of the Air Assault Forces, marines, and mechanized brigades that are the main shield holding back Russian forces in the Pokrovsk direction.

"The Air Assault Forces, marines, and mechanized brigades are the main 'fence' for the Russians in the Pokrovsk direction today, but everyone is doing a great job."

– the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy announced a complete sweep of Kupyansk, where about 60 occupiers remain03.11.25, 19:31 • 900 views

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
