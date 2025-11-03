$42.080.01
05:51 PM • 0 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 9548 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
03:27 PM • 13101 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 15314 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 15698 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 24665 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 15391 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 14733 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 28407 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33180 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Zelenskyy announced a complete sweep of Kupyansk, where about 60 occupiers remain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

President Zelenskyy reported that up to 60 Russian servicemen remain in Kupyansk, and the city is being cleared. Fierce battles continue in the Pokrovsk direction, where 30% of all combat operations and 50% of KAB (guided aerial bomb) usage are concentrated.

Zelenskyy announced a complete sweep of Kupyansk, where about 60 occupiers remain

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that up to 60 Russian soldiers currently remain in Kupyansk, and Ukrainian forces are clearing the city. The Head of State also spoke about the situation in the Pokrovsk direction, which remains one of the hottest on the front. He reported this in a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

Details

During a meeting with journalists, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the situation in Kupyansk is under the control of Ukrainian military.

General Staff: a third of all battles are in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is active today in Kupyansk direction03.11.25, 16:55 • 1692 views

We will clear everything. The dates have been set, they were at the Staff (of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief – ed.). We will not share this information yet.

– Zelenskyy noted.

According to the Head of State, about 60 Russian occupiers currently remain in Kupyansk, and fierce battles continue in Pokrovsk.

About 30% of all combat operations on the front take place in Pokrovsk. At the same time, 50% of Russia's use of KABs goes there. In total, there are currently 260-300 Russians in the city.

– Zelenskyy reported.

Over the past day, assault units advanced in the area of the Dobropillia salient - Syrskyi03.11.25, 17:20 • 1854 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kupyansk