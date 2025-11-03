Zelenskyy announced a complete sweep of Kupyansk, where about 60 occupiers remain

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that up to 60 Russian soldiers currently remain in Kupyansk, and Ukrainian forces are clearing the city. The Head of State also spoke about the situation in the Pokrovsk direction, which remains one of the hottest on the front. He reported this in a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

During a meeting with journalists, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the situation in Kupyansk is under the control of Ukrainian military.

We will clear everything. The dates have been set, they were at the Staff (of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief – ed.). We will not share this information yet. – Zelenskyy noted.

According to the Head of State, about 60 Russian occupiers currently remain in Kupyansk, and fierce battles continue in Pokrovsk.

About 30% of all combat operations on the front take place in Pokrovsk. At the same time, 50% of Russia's use of KABs goes there. In total, there are currently 260-300 Russians in the city. – Zelenskyy reported.

