Over the past day, assault units advanced in the area of the Dobropillia salient - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the advance of the Defense Forces in the area of the Dobropillia salient. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

As Syrskyi noted, he is currently continuing his work in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops in Donetsk region.

I listened to reports from commanders on the ground regarding the current situation and urgent needs. Key issues: ensuring logistics, actions of assault groups to dislodge the enemy from urban areas. We are reinforcing troops with additional units, weapons, equipment, including unmanned systems - said Syrskyi.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, pressure is currently being increased on the Dobropillia salient.

We continue to liberate and clear territories, which forces the enemy to disperse forces and makes it impossible to concentrate main efforts in the Pokrovsk area. Over the past day, assault units in the Dobropillia salient advanced in certain directions. In total, 188 km² have been liberated during the operation, and 248.7 km² have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. - added Syrskyi.

Work to destroy the occupiers is currently underway.

Recall

The Defense Forces are actively clearing the north of Pokrovsk of occupiers, eliminating 19 Russians yesterday. The situation in Myrnohrad is tense but not threatening, with a small number of enemy forces on the approaches.