03:27 PM • 4724 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 10229 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 11478 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18529 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 14060 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 13959 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 27904 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 32873 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29611 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25271 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
General Staff: a third of all battles are in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is active today in Kupyansk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 83 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The largest number of battles – 32 – was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, and 11 each in the Kupyansk and Oleksandrivka directions.

General Staff: a third of all battles are in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is active today in Kupyansk direction

The largest number - a third - of all 83 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day remains in the Pokrovsk direction, but the enemy has become more active today in the Kupyansk direction, where, along with Oleksandrivka, there have been 11 combat engagements, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on November 3, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 83 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

- reported the General Staff.

As stated, border settlements, including Serhiivske, Khrynivka, Orlykivka, Halahanyvka of Chernihiv Oblast; Koreniok of Sumy Oblast, suffered from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched 6 air strikes, dropped a total of 13 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 57 artillery shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher system, since the beginning of the day.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped an enemy attack in the area of Kamianka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out 11 assault actions in the area of Petropavlivka and in the direction of Pishchane, Novoosinove, and Kurylivka. Six combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked seven times in the areas of Myrne, Novoselivka, and towards Drobycheve, Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Serebryanka and Vyyimka, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, our soldiers stopped seven enemy offensive actions, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka were under air strikes.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 32 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Nove Shakhove, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Razine, Chervonyi Lyman, Novopavlivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 28 attacks.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Pavlivka, Tsehelne, Uspenivka, Krasnohirske. One combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Demuryne, Velykomykhailivka, Orestopil, Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, seven combat engagements were recorded in the area of Okhotnyche, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy has attacked twice in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Stepove so far.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

In other directions of the front, the situation, as stated, has not undergone significant changes.

General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region03.11.25, 10:49 • 32873 views

Julia Shramko

