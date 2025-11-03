$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:56 AM • 10477 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 12054 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 14629 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 13986 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 13765 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 22307 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 37559 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 65165 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 64151 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 56344 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
"I am not participating in these negotiations" - Trump on frozen Russian assetsNovember 3, 12:53 AM • 16350 views
Drones attacked an oil refinery in SaratovPhotoNovember 3, 02:23 AM • 20978 views
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - TrumpNovember 3, 02:46 AM • 17451 views
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US PresidentNovember 3, 03:22 AM • 15308 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump04:21 AM • 17739 views
Publications
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 12349 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 14312 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 65172 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 64159 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 123205 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 20073 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 41547 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 91796 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 118118 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 65929 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12109 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Saratov oil refinery on the night of November 3, 2025, which caused a fire. A warehouse of material and technical means in Rozkishne and rolling stock of fuel and lubricants in Dovzhansk, Luhansk region, were also hit.

General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Saratov Oil Refinery and a number of logistics facilities of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, writes UNN.

On the night of November 3, 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. A hit on the facility and a fire in the area of the ELOU AVT-6 oil refining unit complex were recorded.

- reported the General Staff.

As stated, the Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in Russia. As of 2023, the processing volume was 4.8 million tons. The enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces.

Fire damage was also inflicted on the logistics facilities of the invaders in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. In particular, a warehouse of material and technical means in the settlement of Rozkishne and a rolling stock of fuel and lubricants in Dovzhansk were hit.

- noted the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces are consistently implementing a set of measures to strike critical elements of the military-industrial base of the terrorist state in order to deprive it of the ability to continue aggression. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - stated the General Staff.

Drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov03.11.25, 04:23 • 21585 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine