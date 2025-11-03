General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Saratov Oil Refinery and a number of logistics facilities of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, writes UNN.

On the night of November 3, 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. A hit on the facility and a fire in the area of the ELOU AVT-6 oil refining unit complex were recorded. - reported the General Staff.

As stated, the Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in Russia. As of 2023, the processing volume was 4.8 million tons. The enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces.

Fire damage was also inflicted on the logistics facilities of the invaders in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. In particular, a warehouse of material and technical means in the settlement of Rozkishne and a rolling stock of fuel and lubricants in Dovzhansk were hit. - noted the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces are consistently implementing a set of measures to strike critical elements of the military-industrial base of the terrorist state in order to deprive it of the ability to continue aggression. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - stated the General Staff.

Drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov