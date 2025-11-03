On the night of November 3, drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

The first reports of explosions appeared at approximately 00:50 Kyiv time. According to Russian media, residents of Saratov and the city of Engels (Saratov region of the Russian Federation) heard sirens and the sounds of air defense systems.

Powerful explosions in the sky began to sound at one o'clock in the morning, and with varying periodicity continue to this day. The sounds of UAV flights and claps are also heard by residents of the Balakovo and Kalininsky districts of the region. - the post says.

After some time, the first videos and photos from the scene appeared on social networks. Users claimed that the drone attack was aimed at the local oil refinery.

Subsequently, a number of Telegram channels reported a fire in the area of the AVT-6 unit, which is probably located on the territory of the enterprise. It was also noted that another drone did not reach its target - the pentane-hexane fraction isomerization unit - thanks to the installed anti-drone net.

Reference

Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in Russia. As of 2023, the volume of oil refining was 4.8 million tons.

Recall

On November 1, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the infrastructure of "RN-Tuapse Oil Refinery" in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The oil loading infrastructure of the Russian sea trade port in Tuapse Bay was hit.

