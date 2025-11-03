$42.080.01
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 07:16 PM • 16404 views
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
November 2, 02:42 PM • 25310 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
November 2, 01:45 PM • 29471 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 44377 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 48206 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 53418 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 76679 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 85595 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 112091 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

On the night of November 3, drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia. Explosions and the sounds of air defense systems were heard by residents of Saratov and Engels.

On the night of November 3, drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details 

The first reports of explosions appeared at approximately 00:50 Kyiv time. According to Russian media, residents of Saratov and the city of Engels (Saratov region of the Russian Federation) heard sirens and the sounds of air defense systems.

Powerful explosions in the sky began to sound at one o'clock in the morning, and with varying periodicity continue to this day. The sounds of UAV flights and claps are also heard by residents of the Balakovo and Kalininsky districts of the region.

- the post says.

After some time, the first videos and photos from the scene appeared on social networks. Users claimed that the drone attack was aimed at the local oil refinery.

Subsequently, a number of Telegram channels reported a fire in the area of the AVT-6 unit, which is probably located on the territory of the enterprise. It was also noted that another drone did not reach its target - the pentane-hexane fraction isomerization unit - thanks to the installed anti-drone net.

Reference

Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in Russia. As of 2023, the volume of oil refining was 4.8 million tons.

Recall

On November 1, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the infrastructure of "RN-Tuapse Oil Refinery" in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The oil loading infrastructure of the Russian sea trade port in Tuapse Bay was hit.

Strikes on oil refineries had a greater impact on Russia than partners' sanctions - Budanov16.10.25, 15:57 • 4559 views

Vita Zelenetska

