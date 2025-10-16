$41.760.01
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 22635 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
October 16, 07:59 AM • 35009 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 57070 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 20662 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 37823 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 29765 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 25139 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 35096 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 55208 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Tags
Authors
Strikes on oil refineries had a greater impact on Russia than partners' sanctions - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries caused more damage to Russia's revenues than economic sanctions. He emphasized that sanctions are insufficient to change Russia's worldview.

Strikes on oil refineries had a greater impact on Russia than partners' sanctions - Budanov

Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries have caused much greater damage to Russia's profits than any economic leverage. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, UNN reports.

Details

"In fact, our strikes have had a greater impact than sanctions. This is simply a mathematical truth. We have directly inflicted much greater damage on Russia's profits than any economic leverage applied to them so far. This is also an unpleasant truth, because it leads us to the following conclusion: it is clearly not enough. I mean, the sanctions are not enough. And if it continues as it is, it will not have such an impact as to change Russia's worldview. But in conjunction with what we are doing, it will yield results and is already yielding them," Budanov said.

Recall

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are striking Russian oil refineries with their own weapons. It was domestic production that made it possible to use forces and means as Ukraine sees fit.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine