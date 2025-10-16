Strikes on oil refineries had a greater impact on Russia than partners' sanctions - Budanov

Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil refineries have caused much greater damage to Russia's profits than any economic leverage. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, UNN reports.

"In fact, our strikes have had a greater impact than sanctions. This is simply a mathematical truth. We have directly inflicted much greater damage on Russia's profits than any economic leverage applied to them so far. This is also an unpleasant truth, because it leads us to the following conclusion: it is clearly not enough. I mean, the sanctions are not enough. And if it continues as it is, it will not have such an impact as to change Russia's worldview. But in conjunction with what we are doing, it will yield results and is already yielding them," Budanov said.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are striking Russian oil refineries with their own weapons. It was domestic production that made it possible to use forces and means as Ukraine sees fit.