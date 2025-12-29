$41.930.00
In occupied Melitopol, four occupiers with a "Ural" exploded: HUR showed a video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

In temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, four Russian occupiers with a "Ural" were blown up. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, four Russian occupiers were blown up with a "Ural" truck, reported the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, showing a video, writes UNN.

A rumble in Melitopol killed at least four Russian occupiers and damaged a "Ural" truck

- reported the Main Intelligence Directorate on social media.

Details

According to intelligence, "on the morning of December 20, 2025, in the industrial zone of temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, Russian invaders were loading their military "Ural" truck."

The local industrial zone, as indicated, is used by units of the Russian occupation forces as ammunition depots and a base for their military equipment.

"At the moment of maximum concentration of Muscovites near the truck, an explosion occurred - at least four occupiers were heavily wounded ("300"), their "Ural" was damaged," the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

"The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be a just retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people," the report says.

Julia Shramko

