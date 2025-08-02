$41.710.00
Five "Kadyrovites" blew up on the outskirts of occupied Melitopol: DIU showed video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1816 views

A minivan with five "Kadyrovites" exploded in temporarily occupied Melitopol. Two occupiers in a neighboring car were wounded, and a mobile electronic warfare complex was destroyed.

Five "Kadyrovites" blew up on the outskirts of occupied Melitopol: DIU showed video

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported an explosion in temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region - five "Kadyrovites" were eliminated, the GUR MOD stated on Saturday, showing a video, writes UNN.

A successful operation by the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the resistance movement - today, on the outskirts of temporarily occupied Melitopol, a minibus with fighters of the occupying unit "Akhmat" inside exploded. As a result of the detonation, all five passengers died

- reported the GUR.

According to intelligence, "the explosion also wounded two invaders who were in a neighboring car, and destroyed a mobile electronic warfare complex."

"The armed struggle for Ukraine continues! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the GUR.

"Rumble" in Melitopol: DIU reported the destruction of five occupiers and an enemy communication station11.07.25, 14:40 • 5444 views

Julia Shramko

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
Melitopol