Five "Kadyrovites" blew up on the outskirts of occupied Melitopol: DIU showed video

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense reported an explosion in temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region - five "Kadyrovites" were eliminated, the GUR MOD stated on Saturday, showing a video, writes UNN.

A successful operation by the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the resistance movement - today, on the outskirts of temporarily occupied Melitopol, a minibus with fighters of the occupying unit "Akhmat" inside exploded. As a result of the detonation, all five passengers died - reported the GUR.

According to intelligence, "the explosion also wounded two invaders who were in a neighboring car, and destroyed a mobile electronic warfare complex."

"The armed struggle for Ukraine continues! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the GUR.

