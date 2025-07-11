"Rumble" in Melitopol: DIU reported the destruction of five occupiers and an enemy communication station

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported a "rumble" in temporarily occupied Melitopol and the destruction of five invaders and an enemy troop control station, writes UNN.

Another successful operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the resistance movement - on July 10, 2025, an explosion occurred on the territory of one of the enterprises in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, where the Russians had set up a logistics base, personnel accommodation, and military transport. - reported the Main Intelligence Directorate.

"The detonation occurred at the moment when the Muscovites, 'at ease,' were unloading military transport - five invaders from the so-called 'Rosgvardia' were eliminated," the intelligence agency noted.

As a result of the explosion, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate, "a hardware station providing satellite communication, which the leaders of the Russian army planned to use to control the occupation forces, was also destroyed."

"Kadyrovites" in an armored vehicle took off in the air in Melitopol: footage from the DIU