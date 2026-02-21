$43.270.00
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1892 views

Actor Eric Dane, who passed away at the age of 53, recorded an interview for the Netflix series "Celebrity Last Words." In it, he addressed his daughters with a final message.

Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interview

Actor Eric Dane, known for his roles in the series "Grey's Anatomy" and "Euphoria," who passed away this week at the age of 53 after a battle with ALS, recorded an interview for the Netflix series "Famous Last Words" shortly before his death, in which he addressed his daughters with a final message. This is reported by The Hollywood Reporter, writes  UNN.

Details

"Dane's death this week at 53 came after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which he publicly disclosed only 10 months ago. His wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, and two daughters, 16-year-old Billie Beatrice Dane and 14-year-old Georgia Geraldine Dane, were with him in his final moments; these three define his personal life and are a key theme of his last interview, which also touched on his father's suicide and his own struggles with drugs and alcohol," the publication writes.

The recording of the conversation between Dane and television screenwriter Brad Falchuk, which became available on Netflix on Friday, took place in November.

"Billie and Georgie, these words are for you. I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. All in all, we had a great time, didn't we?" the actor says.

He recalled shared family time on the beach in Santa Monica, Hawaii, and Mexico. During these words, the actor was momentarily moved.

In the conversation, the actor spoke about life and career, his father's suicide, his own struggles with drugs and alcohol, and his illness.

At the end, he told his daughters:

So, when something unexpected happens to you, and it will, because that's life, fight and face it with honesty, integrity, and grace, even if it seems insurmountable. I hope I've shown that you can face anything. You can face the end of your days. You can face hell with dignity. Fight, girls, and keep your heads high.

Recall

Actor Eric Dane, known for his roles in the series "Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy," died at the age of 53 after a battle with ALS. His family announced his death on Thursday, emphasizing that the actor spent his last days surrounded by loved ones.

