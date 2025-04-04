$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15053 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27276 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 64104 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212754 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122045 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391138 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310129 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213628 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244158 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255062 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Hawaiian crime: Scorsese, DiCaprio, Johnson and Blunt are working on a new movie

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are joining the crime action movie based on the idea of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The film will be set in Hawaii and will be written by Nick Bilton.

Culture • February 21, 07:29 AM • 179471 views

Blake Lively case: Justin Baldoni's lawyer complains about the actor's loss of a “significant” amount of work

Bryan Friedman says Justin Baldoni has lost his job opportunities due to harassment allegations. The actor refuses to mediate until he is exonerated of the allegations by Blake Lively.

News of the World • February 19, 10:04 AM • 196321 views

Today is the Day of Military Journalist of Ukraine and World Whale Day: what is being celebrated on February 16

On February 16, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Military Journalist, honoring the memory of fallen media professionals. Also today, the world celebrates Whale Day, drawing attention to the conservation of their population.

Society • February 16, 05:00 AM • 240198 views

A large asteroid may collide with Earth in 2032: scientists estimate the level of danger

The International Astronomical Union has reported a 1. 2% chance of asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with the Earth. The object measuring 40-100 meters has a hazard level 3 on the Torino scale.

News of the World • January 29, 04:50 PM • 32682 views

Trump looks to Greenland to cement his legacy and expand sphere of US influence - Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump has serious intentions to acquire Greenland from Denmark after his inauguration on January 20. He is considering using diplomatic and economic pressure to expand US influence.

News of the World • January 9, 11:29 AM • 20803 views

Deadly fireworks explosion in Hawaii: two people killed, 22 injured

An explosion of fireworks near Honolulu killed two people and injured 22 others. The incident occurred in the Salt Lake Ali'amanu area, and emergency services are working at the scene.

News of the World • January 1, 04:51 PM • 29332 views

Xi Jinping says 'reunification' with Taiwan inevitable

Chinese leader Xi Jinping emphasized the inevitability of China's reunification with Taiwan in his New Year's address. China continues to strengthen its military presence around the island through regular drills.

News of the World • January 1, 04:24 PM • 28622 views

Last survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack dies

Warren Upton, a survivor of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, has died at the age of 105 from pneumonia. He was the last surviving crew member of the USS Utah battleship, which sank during the Japanese attack.

News of the World • December 28, 12:49 PM • 18531 views

Body found in wheel well of a plane after landing in Hawaii

The body of a man was found in the landing gear compartment of a United Airlines Boeing 787-10 after landing on Maui. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident, and the deceased has not been identified.

News of the World • December 26, 06:56 AM • 15321 views

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, starts erupting

The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has resumed its activity. The eruption is limited to the territory of the national park, but volcanic smog can pose a threat to populated areas.

News of the World • December 24, 02:33 AM • 18491 views

Tragic plane crash near the airport in Hawaii: what is known about the incident

Kamaka Air Flight 689 crashed into an abandoned building after taking off from Honolulu Airport. The crash and fire killed two pilots who were on a training flight.

News of the World • December 19, 06:48 AM • 15844 views

Michelle Obama talks about Christmas plans and difficulties with gifts for Barack

The former US first lady shared her plans to spend Christmas in Hawaii and spoke about the difficulties in choosing a gift for Barack. The Obamas' family traditions have remained unchanged since leaving the White House.

News of the World • December 17, 04:25 PM • 74006 views

Taiwan steps up security due to China's new military zones off the island

Taiwan has set up an emergency response center through seven new Chinese airspace zones around the island. China is planning military exercises in response to the visit of the Taiwanese president to the United States.

News of the World • December 9, 05:59 AM • 18394 views

Taiwan announced an increase in the number of Chinese ships in the area of the island

Taiwan's Defense Ministry has reported 16 Chinese warships near the island and expects new maneuvers. China reacted sharply to the visit of the Taiwanese president to the United States and American support for the island.

News of the World • December 8, 11:55 AM • 21123 views

The US will sell $385 million worth of F-16 parts and radars to Taiwan

The US State Department has agreed to sell тай 385 million worth of F16 spare parts and radars to Taiwan. The deal includes fighter jet support and advanced mobile subscriber equipment from General Dynamics.

News of the World • November 30, 05:52 AM • 21058 views

Disney has shown the first teaser of the new film adaptation of Lilo and Stitch

Disney has presented a 30-second teaser for the live-action version of the animated film Lilo and Stitch. The film starring Chris Sanders will premiere on May 23, 2025.

Culture • November 26, 09:34 AM • 98354 views

“Halloween” comet burned up while flying towards the Sun: video of the last moments appeared

Comet C/2024 S1 (ATLAS), discovered in September in Hawaii, evaporated near the Sun on October 28. The SOHO spacecraft captured the last moments of the comet, which belongs to the Kreutz family.

News of the World • October 31, 01:55 PM • 102288 views

Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley songwriter: Kris Kristofferson, country star and actor, dies

Kris Kristofferson, a famous country musician and actor, has died at the age of 88 in Hawaii. He wrote hits for Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, and won a Golden Globe Award for acting.

Culture • September 30, 07:57 AM • 16476 views

Forest fires in 2023 caused huge CO2 emissions, exacerbated by climate change - study

A university in the UK has published a study on carbon emissions from forest fires. In 2023-2024, fires caused 8.6 billion tons of CO2 emissions, which is 16% higher than average.

News of the World • August 14, 06:05 AM • 19408 views

Pentagon announces success in developing hypersonic weapons

The United States continues to develop a number of hypersonic technology programs and seeks to accelerate their development and testing.

News of the World • July 17, 06:40 AM • 14621 views

June 22: World rainforest day, positive media day

About half of all forests on our planet are tropical forests, which grow in Africa, Southeast Asia, South and Central America. The rainforest is also found in Hawaii, the Pacific Islands, and the Caribbean.

UNN Lite • June 22, 03:03 AM • 111994 views

World Whale Day, Pluto Day. What else can be celebrated on February 18

Today, on the third Sunday of February, many countries around the world are celebrating World Whale Day. The organizers of the event tried to draw the attention of society and governments to the need to take measures to restore the whale population on the planet, which has been significantly affected by whaling.

UNN Lite • February 18, 04:27 AM • 59625 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 occurred in Hawaii

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5. 7 occurred near the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii, but there were no casualties or damage.

News of the World • February 10, 12:30 AM • 29743 views