Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are joining the crime action movie based on the idea of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The film will be set in Hawaii and will be written by Nick Bilton.
Bryan Friedman says Justin Baldoni has lost his job opportunities due to harassment allegations. The actor refuses to mediate until he is exonerated of the allegations by Blake Lively.
On February 16, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Military Journalist, honoring the memory of fallen media professionals. Also today, the world celebrates Whale Day, drawing attention to the conservation of their population.
The International Astronomical Union has reported a 1. 2% chance of asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with the Earth. The object measuring 40-100 meters has a hazard level 3 on the Torino scale.
US President-elect Donald Trump has serious intentions to acquire Greenland from Denmark after his inauguration on January 20. He is considering using diplomatic and economic pressure to expand US influence.
An explosion of fireworks near Honolulu killed two people and injured 22 others. The incident occurred in the Salt Lake Ali'amanu area, and emergency services are working at the scene.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping emphasized the inevitability of China's reunification with Taiwan in his New Year's address. China continues to strengthen its military presence around the island through regular drills.
Warren Upton, a survivor of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, has died at the age of 105 from pneumonia. He was the last surviving crew member of the USS Utah battleship, which sank during the Japanese attack.
The body of a man was found in the landing gear compartment of a United Airlines Boeing 787-10 after landing on Maui. Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident, and the deceased has not been identified.
The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has resumed its activity. The eruption is limited to the territory of the national park, but volcanic smog can pose a threat to populated areas.
Kamaka Air Flight 689 crashed into an abandoned building after taking off from Honolulu Airport. The crash and fire killed two pilots who were on a training flight.
The former US first lady shared her plans to spend Christmas in Hawaii and spoke about the difficulties in choosing a gift for Barack. The Obamas' family traditions have remained unchanged since leaving the White House.
Taiwan has set up an emergency response center through seven new Chinese airspace zones around the island. China is planning military exercises in response to the visit of the Taiwanese president to the United States.
Taiwan's Defense Ministry has reported 16 Chinese warships near the island and expects new maneuvers. China reacted sharply to the visit of the Taiwanese president to the United States and American support for the island.
The US State Department has agreed to sell тай 385 million worth of F16 spare parts and radars to Taiwan. The deal includes fighter jet support and advanced mobile subscriber equipment from General Dynamics.
Disney has presented a 30-second teaser for the live-action version of the animated film Lilo and Stitch. The film starring Chris Sanders will premiere on May 23, 2025.
Comet C/2024 S1 (ATLAS), discovered in September in Hawaii, evaporated near the Sun on October 28. The SOHO spacecraft captured the last moments of the comet, which belongs to the Kreutz family.
Kris Kristofferson, a famous country musician and actor, has died at the age of 88 in Hawaii. He wrote hits for Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash, and won a Golden Globe Award for acting.
A university in the UK has published a study on carbon emissions from forest fires. In 2023-2024, fires caused 8.6 billion tons of CO2 emissions, which is 16% higher than average.
The United States continues to develop a number of hypersonic technology programs and seeks to accelerate their development and testing.
About half of all forests on our planet are tropical forests, which grow in Africa, Southeast Asia, South and Central America. The rainforest is also found in Hawaii, the Pacific Islands, and the Caribbean.
Today, on the third Sunday of February, many countries around the world are celebrating World Whale Day. The organizers of the event tried to draw the attention of society and governments to the need to take measures to restore the whale population on the planet, which has been significantly affected by whaling.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5. 7 occurred near the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii, but there were no casualties or damage.