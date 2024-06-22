June 22: World rainforest day, positive media day

Today, on June 22, in many countries of the world, eco-activists and wildlife lovers can join various events on the occasion of World rainforest day, UNN writes.

About half of all forests on our planet are tropical forests, which grow in Africa, Southeast Asia, South and Central America. The rainforest is also found in Hawaii, the Pacific Islands, and the Caribbean.

Rainforests absorb carbon dioxide, stabilize climatic conditions, and are a source of fresh water. Despite the fact that the rainforest ecosystem occupies less than two percent of the Earth's surface, between 50% and 70% of the plant and animal species of our planet are found here. Definitely, rainforests are vital for life on the planet.

Environmentalists believe that over the past 40 years, the planet has lost about a billion hectares of rainforest.

Also today you can celebrate the day of positive media.

The event is a reminder that there are many good things going on in the world, even if they don't always make headlines. By sharing positive stories and experiences, we can help create a society that is more hopeful and optimistic.

Sweet tooths can celebrate chocolate eclair day today.

Chocolate eclairs are made from custard dough filled with creamy custard and dipped in chocolate icing. The origin of eclair is controversial, with some claiming that it originated in France, while others believe that it was invented in Switzerland or Austria.

Also on June 22, the day of the iconic Volkswagen Beetle car is celebrated . It is believed that it was on June 22, 1934, that Germany began developing an inexpensive car with low operating costs and low fuel consumption, which was supposed to become, and became popular.

Since 2000, Ukraine has celebrated the day of mourning and commemoration of the victims of the war in Ukraine on June 22, the anniversary of the invasion of Nazi Germany and the territory of the USSR.

Now we honor the memory of Ukrainians - victims of World War II – together with the whole world on the eighth of May. But today is a reason to remember that about nine residents of Ukraine died in that war.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr, Bishop Eusebius of Samosata, who lived in the IV century.

Eusebius was a preacher, theologian, and resolutely fought apostates in the ranks of the Christian Church.

According to legend, it was the apostates who captured Eusesius, brutally tortured him, and then killed him.

Name days are celebrated today by Vasily, Fyodor, Ulyana.