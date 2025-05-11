Explosions heard in Kyiv: enemy attacks with drones, air defense is working

In the morning of May 11, explosions are heard in the capital of Ukraine. The enemy is trying to attack the capital with drones, air defense is working. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Air defense forces are working in the capital. Stay in shelters - the official warned at 05:55.

A few minutes later, the same information was confirmed by the Kyiv City Military Administration. They clarified that air defense is working on the outskirts of the city. As reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, the reason for the air alert in Kyiv was the threat of the use of drones.

The first alert after Putin's "ceasefire" was announced in Kyiv